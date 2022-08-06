Dwight Wallace set an example on how to live

If you read this newspaper between the mid-1960s and early 2000s, you can largely thank Dwight Wallace. He didn’t write the stories or take the photos, but he did print the newspaper. He was the best pressman I ever knew and a real mechanical wizard. He was also one of the smartest and kindest men.

Wallace died Friday.

Dwight grew up around Union Grove and came to the newspaper when the old letterpress was in operation. In the mid-60s, a new Goss offset press was purchased and Dwight was instrumental in the transition to offset printing. It is incredibly difficult to fine-tune a printing press to take half-ton rolls of newspaper on one end and run the paper over and between steel cylinders and through a folder at speeds of 35,000 newspapers per hour at the other end. Too much tension on the intake and the paper would break. Too little and it would weave uncontrollably. The water/ink balance required a very tight PH-level. The tolerances between the large printing cylinders were measured in thousandths of an inch. A newspaper press requires constant adjustment to keep everything in balance and Dwight would constantly tweak those settings while the press was roaring. No one could do it as good.

Dwight was also the source of a lot of practical knowledge for the newspaper. If you wanted practical advice on things like removing a broken bolt, replacing a water pump, fixing a light fixture, repairing an air compressor, etc., you went to Dwight. He just had the ability to do about anything and was never too busy to help you with a problem. Outside of work he taught me and others how to repair a car, catch a fish, hunt a rabbit, grow a tomato, and appreciate the outdoors.

But much more important than the work Dwight decided to do, or his natural talent for all things mechanical, or his innate common sense, was the person Dwight decided to be. He was known and respected for his moral values, commitment to family, dependability, and honesty. He set an example on how to live.

Dwight valued his friends, treasured his family, and quietly lived his faith. How wonderful the world would be if we were all like Dwight.