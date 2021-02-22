 Skip to main content
Duncan honored as Lay Person of the Year at Midway UMC
Duncan honored as Lay Person of the Year at Midway UMC

Presenting the certificate of recognition are the Rev. Ralph Lepley, left, pastor of Midway UMC, Alice Duncan and Midway UMC Church Lay Leader Carl Johnson.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Alice Duncan was recognized as Lay Person of The Year for 2020 at Midway UMC. Duncan has been a lifelong member and active as a teacher, communion steward and church officer since her baptism 70 years ago. She has been a member for 77 years. Duncan is a prayer warrior, a kind, compassionate and caring friend and faithfully serves her church and community. 

