Duncan honored as Lay Person of the Year at Midway UMC

Alice Duncan was recognized as Lay Person of The Year for 2020 at Midway UMC. Duncan has been a lifelong member and active as a teacher, communion steward and church officer since her baptism 70 years ago. She has been a member for 77 years. Duncan is a prayer warrior, a kind, compassionate and caring friend and faithfully serves her church and community.
