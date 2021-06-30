DSS accepting applications for Crisis Intervention Program

The Iredell County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) beginning Thursday. CIP addresses cooling-related crisis situations.
Eligibility is based on a life-threatening or health-related emergency and household income.
Applicants must provide a disconnect notice and proof of all income, names, birth dates and Social Security numbers for all household members.
Applicants are not required to complete applications in the office or to have a face-to-face interview.
CIP does not assist with rent, water or telephone bills.
The household does not have to have a dependent child to qualify.
Public housing residents are not eligible.
Interviews can be done via phone by calling 704-873-5631, option 7.