DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.

“One of the biggest complaints we hear about retail businesses in downtown is that they don’t stay open late enough in the evenings, or enough hours on the weekend, of course, that’s a cyclical problem as business owners don’t feel they have the traffic to warrant staying open in the evening, and later hours on the weekends and people complain that businesses are only open during typical business hours while they’re at work and can’t shop there,” Marlow said. “The purpose of a social district is to create foot traffic, keeping people downtown longer, by grabbing a glass of wine in the early afternoon or evening and visiting their favorite shops.”

Marlow said the aim would be to bring more “vibrancy” to downtown in a responsible way while making downtown Statesville a “destination” for the evening.

Joe Bondi, the owner of Red Buffalo Brewery, said for him it was less about selling beer and more about seeing the downtown community grow instead of waiting and watching as other cities adopt similar policies.

“I don’t think this is a big thing about whether it be D’Laney’s or Red Buffalo or any other establishment selling more beverages, in my personal opinion, this brings more people to downtown Statesville,” Bondi said. “The retailers are suffering and if we can get more foot traffic downtown, it helps everybody, whether their an ABC permit (holder), or retail.”

The districts would be noted with signage that indicates the area included, days and hours in which alcoholic beverages can be consumed, the telephone number for the ALE division and local law enforcement jurisdiction over the social district, and a clear statement that alcoholic drinks can only be consumed within the social district and would be disposed of before the person possessing the alcoholic beverage exits the social districts unless the person is reentering the licensed ABC premises where the alcoholic beverage was purchased.

Cups with the district’s logo would be used to mark the cups used in the district. Businesses would have the choice of whether to allow patrons to enter their stores with drinks. ABC permitted establishments would also have the choice of whether or not to serve the “to-go” drinks for the district.

According to DSDC’s presentation, the district would span the main streets of downtown Statesville while excluding the proposed Broad Street UMC, First ARP and First Presbyterian playgrounds, as well as the Statesville Civic Center, but includes Pecan Park. The hours would be from noon to 10 p.m., under DSDC’s proposal.

Council expressed a few concerns about ensuring government buildings are excluded from the district, but the DSDC pointed out that while the proposal would include the sidewalks of areas downtown, it would be up to businesses to opt into the social district. Steve Johnson suggested changing Sunday’s hours from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mayor Costi Kutteh said after the DSDC considers a few of the concerns, the city will consider adopting it as an ordinance.

The stage was set for the change as House Bill 890 was passed by the NC House and Senate in September of 2021. According to the request, House Bill 890 is a provision that allows the creation of social districts in North Carolina, which was encouraged by the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association. The NCRMA hopes the passage of this legislation to drive foot traffic to downtown businesses and level the playing field for brick-and-mortar businesses without ABC permits.

Other items on the agenda

There were public hearings and first readings of the following annexation requests, which were approved by the city council:

An ordinance to annex a property on Baker Street, owned by the Movement Group, Inc. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $144,920.

An ordinance to annex the Helmsman Homes Properties on Holly Street and Greencrest Lane. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the combined subject parcels is approximately $36,000. The applicant estimates the value with improvements to be $340,000 per lot ($1,020,000).

An ordinance to annex a property on U.S. 70/Business Park Drive/E. Old Well House Road, owned by GRP 1770 Union Ave LLC & GRP 1780 Union Ave LLC. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $373,790. The estimated value of a future project is unknown at this time.

Waterline Spline Replacement: The city accepted an amendment to the existing agreement fee proposal for Waterline Spline Replacement. According to the city’s action request, the fee is $880,000 to Highfill Infrastructure Engineering, noting the total design phase fees of $1,754,400 are within the normal range for project scope and size.

According to the city, the waterline construction project has been approved for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding in the amount of $19,551,200. The amendment added to the final project design to Phases 2 and 3.

Postponed: The city also approved the second reading of a rezoning request for property on East Greenbriar Road, which changes it from R-A (Residential-Agricultural) District and R-8 MFM (Medium Density Multi-Family/Manufactured Housing Residential) District to R-8 CZ Cluster Subdivision (Medium Density Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning) District.

Consent Agenda

Rezoning: The city approved the following rezoning requests:

A portion of a property on West Front Street at Miller Avenue from LI (Light Industrial) District to the B-5 CZ (General Business Conditional Zoning) District.

A property on U.S. 70/Newton Drive at Candy Drive from CU-22 LI (Light Industrial) conditional use zoning district to the R-10 (Urban Low-Density Residential) District.

A property on U.S. 70/Salisbury Highway near Business Park Drive from Iredell County RA (Residential Agricultural) District to City of Statesville HI (Heavy Industrial) District.

City-owned property on Winston Avenue; Iredell County Tax Parcel Identification from R-5 MFM (High-Density Multi-Family/Manufactured Housing Residential District) district to the HI (Heavy Industrial) District.

A property on U.S. 70/Newton Drive at Baker Street from R-20 (Suburban Residential) District to the R10 (Urban Low-Density Residential) District.

A portion of a parcel on South Lackey Street from R-5M (High-Density Single-Family/Manufactured Housing Residential) District to the B-5 (General Business) District.

Three properties at 3517, 3523 & 3529 Cambridge Place from Iredell County R-20 (Rural Residential) District to Statesville R-15 (Urban Fringe Low-Density Residential) District.

Annexations: The city approved the following annexation requests.

NAR Services Inc. property on Johnson Drive near Buffalo Shoals Road.

Davis & Davis Buffalo Properties on Buffalo Shoals and Park Drive

Clark Equipment Co. DBA Doosan Bobcat property on Glenway Drive.

Water Sewer Fund: The council also approved a budget amendment to increase the overall budget of the Water Sewer Fund and authorize payments for the System Development Fee (SDF) lawsuit settlement.