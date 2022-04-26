Drug Take Back event set for Saturday

The Statesville Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored 22nd National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The PD has been participating in Drug Take Back events since 2011,” Officer Chan Austin said. “These have grown in popularity for easy and accessible ways for the community to properly dispose of their unwanted medications. We also use it as a way to educate the public on the dangers of some of these medications and the elevated risk of both addiction and overdose possibilities associated with improper use.”

The police will have two drive-thru locations to collect expired, unused or unwanted medications from community members. One will be at the CVS Pharmacy at 1550 Wilkesboro Highway; there will be a child car seat check station available there as well. The other location will be at Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 951 Davie Ave.

The police department collected and disposed of 360 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted medications from Drug Take Back Day events in 2021, a news release says.

The public has been very receptive and thankful for these biannual events, Austin said, as they provide a way to properly dispose of medications.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on turnout and drug collections in 2020, but Austin said both picked back up in 2021. Even more people are expected to participate this year.

For information, contact Austin at 704-878-3442 or caustin@statesvillenc.net.

According to the DEA, drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 106,000 people died in the U.S. as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.

Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception, the DEA said.

