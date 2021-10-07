Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell receives grant from CDC

The Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell has been selected to receive the Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant, which is awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Specifically, DACI will focus on the alarming rise of vaping and underage drinking among the youth in our community. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with each of you to promote community-level change for the young people in our community. We will share more information about goals and initiatives as it becomes available,” Jill McLelland, director of the coalition, said.

McLelland said that Drug-Free Communities is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent youth substance use with the grants it provides. Those grants can range up to $125,000 per year for five years to community coalitions to strengthen local partnerships and create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. After five years, coalitions can re-apply for another five-year cycle, but funding cannot exceed 10 years.

In September, the CDC announced $13.25 million in grants to 52 new and 54 competing continuations Drug-Free Communities coalitions like DACI to prevent and reduce substance use in children 18 and under.

