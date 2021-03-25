DRMC remains dedicated to service for Statesville, Iredell County community

I write today with optimism for the future and a grateful heart for our team’s resilience over the past year. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. I know you all join me in caring deeply about our community and remain steadfast in the commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services for every patient.

The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. 113,032 patients received the medical care they needed thanks to all of you on our collective team, whether a physician, nurse, pharmacist, respiratory therapist, lab tech, housekeeper, food service worker, or another provider, who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Each one of you puts aside personal fears and concerns when you come to the hospital. Each one of you comes to help every single day with bravery and courage and the results show.

602 babies took their first breaths here in our childbirth unit and we celebrated with their families. More than 100,000 walked away in better shape than when they came in with less pain following a joint replacement, a heart beating in rhythm after receiving cardiology care or a smile of relief when their screening mammogram or colonoscopy was clear.

