'Driving Safety Home' theme of Agricultural Safety Awareness Week

Agricultural Safety Awareness Week is February 28th – March 6th and this year’s theme is “Driving Safety Home”.

Agriculture is the number one industry in Iredell County and there is not a day that goes by that you don’t meet or get behind farm equipment. They are moving from farm to field to feed animals and plant or harvest crops so we can have a safe and abundant supply of food.

When you meet or get behind farm machinery on the road the number one piece of advice that I can give you is be PATIENT. In North Carolina, 51% of all crashes involving farm equipment result in injury or death. A car traveling 55 mph will take seven seconds to reach slow-moving farm equipment 400 feet ahead. Equipment operators will move over when it is safe to do so.

Nancy Keith is the county extension director for Iredell County.