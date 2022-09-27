Driving Change draws EV enthusiasts, industry groups to Troutman

EnergyUnited hosted its inaugural ride and drive electric vehicle (EV) event, Driving Change, on Saturday at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman.

Driving Change was the first EV event coordinated by the electric cooperative in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, which began Sept. 23 and lasts until Sunday this year. EV enthusiasts, car owners and industry groups participated in the event to raise awareness of the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.

“As a member-owned electric cooperative, EnergyUnited understands the value of education and research,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “Traditionally, cooperatives have played an important role in educating consumers during major transitional periods and EnergyUnited is committed to carrying this tradition forward as cooperative members consider the benefits of electric vehicles.”

Consumer education was a clear focus during the event, as dozens of attendees picked up brochures, informational flyers, met with industry officials and had the opportunity to test drive various electric vehicles. Additionally, more than 20 EV owners registered for the event and were on-site to share their personal thoughts and experiences.

While Driving Change marked the cooperative’s first experience hosting a ride and drive EV event, efforts are already underway to plan a similar event again next year.