Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'

“We don’t know the whole story. We want to get the facts first before we say anything,” Schultz said.

The pumps were shut down late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, and since then, the gas station has cleaned them out. Schultz said she hope to have them back on soon after testing the lines to make sure the problem has been resolved.

As for what drivers like Saunders can do now with a vehicle in the shop, that make take longer to resolve.

Schultz said the store’s insurance company is advising drivers to collect any receipts from purchasing fuel there and damages potentially caused by it.

“We want to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and apologize for the way it happened. We’re coming up with solutions to address the issue.” Schultz said. “We’ve served the community almost 20 years and plan to serve it for another 20 years. We’re going to make this right.”