 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
0 Comments
alert top story

Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fuel pump.jpg

When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he started it back up the engine and it began sputtering, he realized he had a bigger problem.

As it turns out, he wasn’t the only one who was having such issues. He and dozens of other drivers who got their fuel at the Tomlin Mill One Stop with Karen’s Kitchen in Statesville soon reported engine issues.

“I just needed $10 in gas, so I pumped my fuel and went about my business,” Saunders said. “Then it started acting funny.”

Saunders said he hadn’t expected the gasoline he put in his truck to be the cause, but said he found out on social media that others had the same issue.

Karen Schultz, owner of the store, said it was apparent there was an issue Tuesday as customers began to contact her with the same issues.

“Thank goodness for customers that came in face to face or made a phone call to let us know there was a problem,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From there, they began to put together the pieces, Schultz said, and while she said the exact cause hasn’t been found just yet, it appears it came from the 87-octane fuel.

“We don’t know the whole story. We want to get the facts first before we say anything,” Schultz said.

The pumps were shut down late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, and since then, the gas station has cleaned them out. Schultz said she hope to have them back on soon after testing the lines to make sure the problem has been resolved.

As for what drivers like Saunders can do now with a vehicle in the shop, that make take longer to resolve.

Schultz said the store’s insurance company is advising drivers to collect any receipts from purchasing fuel there and damages potentially caused by it.

“We want to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and apologize for the way it happened. We’re coming up with solutions to address the issue.” Schultz said. “We’ve served the community almost 20 years and plan to serve it for another 20 years. We’re going to make this right.”

For drivers like Saunders, though, there is frustration as the lack of a working vehicle caused him to miss work. He said he is concerned with how he will pay for service to his vehicle, as he fears it could cost him thousands of dollars. While he appreciates Schultz working to make it right, regardless of the exact cause, he also is in a tough position as he waits for his next paycheck and the money that will go toward fixing his truck.

“That’s where I’m at right now, I’m stressed out bad,” Saunders said. “I can’t afford to spend that money until Monday.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert