Drive-In School Supply Drive a success for Iredell COAST

It took less than an hour for Iredell COAST to hand out everything Saturday at its 6th annual School Supply Drive as vehicles wrapped around the Signal Hill Mall in Statesville. People waited in line for Iredell COAST's volunteers to hand out the pencils, paper, glue, and other school supplies.

And of course in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, some hand sanitizer.

"It's like liquid gold nowadays," Executive Director of Iredell COAST Josh McCrary said. "It was going to be our biggest expense but thankfully we got that donated."

The School Supply Drive is one of the organization's bigger programs but along with their funds, donations helped the group serve around 200 school children between kindergarten and the 8th grade. McCrary said that around $1,500 in supplies were handed out.

"Hopefully next year things won't be so crazy and we can help closer to 1,000 kids like we have in the past," McCrary said.

This year's school supply drive was moved to the parking lot near the old JC Penney's at the mall to help everyone keep a safe distance from each other. In previous years, Iredell COAST handed out supplies from their re-sale shop at the I-40 Flea Market.

Like many non-profits and charitable organizations, Iredell COAST had to scale back as donations are harder to come by this year. However, McCrary is already looking ahead to next year. In an email, he said they are asking people to consider donating to their Community Outreach Fund now to help kickstart next year's event. The organization is taking donations online at www.iredellcoast.com.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.