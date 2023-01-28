Dreams for future of Statesville Historical Collection soon to become a reality

A parcel of land in Statesville, Lot 30 has seen its share of history over the years. In 1790, Patrick Hugley would sell you a half-pint of whiskey for a schilling, or 11 cents. It would become a place for travelers to rest as the Iredell Hotel until 1918 when it burned down and was replaced by the Holland Building in 1920, which still stands there today. That building saw plenty of history too over the next 100 years, including the Woolworth’s counter where a sit-in took place in 1960 during the fight for civil rights.

And later this year, it will be the home of the Statesville Historical Collection.

“We looked at different buildings but said it’s a perfect location, and it’s good for downtown,” John Marshall said, the chairman of Preservation Statesville, which will be the nonprofit overseeing the operation.

The 11,000 square feet of display area downstairs will nearly triple what is currently used by the Statesville Historical Collection in its current building, and the roughly 8,000 square feet upstairs can be used for storage, office space, and perhaps other displays as well to showcase the photos, documents, models, and other selected items that make up the long history of Statesville and Iredell County.

As the collection and its organizers prepare for its future, all involved couldn’t thank Steve Hill, who runs the Statesville Historical Collection, enough for so much of the work already being done.

“This is an incredible gift Steve has made with his hobby for Iredell County. Not just Statesville, but Iredell County,” Marshall said.

The Statesville Historical Collection and Hill have been all but one and the same as he collected, archived, and managed it since 1969 in one way or another.

But ensuring that history remains shared with the public was one reason why the late Jim Wilson made a “significant” donation to make sure that history wouldn’t be lost in the sands of time.

“I was asked, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and I think it absolutely has to be done,” Wilson said in November. “It has to be saved. It would be horrible for it to go in storage somewhere and never come back out.”

Wilson died in December.

History, legacy

Wilson said he was driven to make sure Statesville and Iredell’s history would be preserved in a way that the public could easily access. And while Hill and others have done that in its current space down the road on Center Street, the planned move to a newer, bigger area will be done with the hope it allows that mission to continue more in the public eye.

For Wilson, part of his motivation had been to make sure that mission was done and that he did his part. He had had a near-death experience in 2021 that made him ponder on the things he wanted to do with the “bonus days” as he called them. In those days he had at that point, he took his time and money to secure part of the area’s history and the legacies of others, as well as his own.

Wilson said he spoke to Hill about the plans for the collection when Hill dies or can’t maintain his collection of cultural artifacts, photos and reminders of Statesville’s past. And while Hill had planned to leave it in his will to the county or city, whichever would accept, Wilson said he couldn’t himself risk the chance it might not be accepted and then lost.

“Someone’s got to do it, and maybe I’m that someone. The other question is it has to be done at some time, so why not now?” Wilson said.

While Wilson called himself a dreamer as part of the process, it’s no longer just a dream though even if it isn’t yet a reality. He walked through the building that Preservation Statesville has secured for Hill’s Statesville Historical Collection and other items that will document the past and present of Statesville and Iredell County.

Vickie Wilson said her husband’s love of history was always evident.

“Jimmy is a Statesville boy. His family business helped build Statesville. If you rode with Jimmy he would tell you who owned the homes first, and what business first operated in a building. It mattered that he knew the history and loved to tell the ‘story.’ His High school classmates knew the stories and they all enjoyed sharing the ‘who’s who’,” Vickie said.

While there was still work to be done when he spoke about it last year, there was excitement in Jim’s voice as he said he could see in his mind how the empty building could be filled with displays, models, photographs and perhaps a few new items as the collection moves to its new space. The building where it’s headed is owned by Stamey Holland, who Wilson said was excited to have the collection occupy the Holland Building in the years to come.

Past, present and future

Hill, Marshall and Wilson began their different parts of the process more than a year ago for the nonprofit organization to be reorganized and to begin the process of moving forward, both figuratively and literally. While the plans for moving to a new building had been a secret for the past few months, the organization said it was ready to let the public in on its plans at the end of 2022.

Currently, the SHC is housed in another building on Center Street owned by the Gordon family. Still, the hope is that with the additional space for the collection, and a dedicated budget, the collection can grow and become a place for residents and tourists alike to stop by when they are in Statesville. Along with the changes inside the building, Preservation Statesville will look to begin fundraising efforts to make sure they can maintain the collection in its new place for at least 20 years, if not beyond that.

“It’s going to be a community effort,” Jim said in his interview last year before noting his only input was that the fundraising arm of the project should be called the Friends of Steve Hill. “And I think there are a lot of them.”

“I say the friends of Steve Hill is a large number of people that want to participate in doing something to help Steve Hill,” Jim said. “Steve gets embarrassed by me saying that, but it’s true.”

As the fundraising is done, the logistics of a move will be handled as well. Hill, Marshall and Wilson all made sure to thank the Gordon family for ensuring the collection has had a home over the past 10 years and that it will have a home until the move happens. They said the Gordons, like many others involved, in one way or another their love and appreciation for history has made for a unified effort to preserve it and make sure it has a place for years to come.

“I have met very few Steve Hills in my life that has taken a hobby and made it their life’s work, that is willing not only to share it to bequeath of it to the community,” Marshall said. “What Jimmy (Wilson) did was outstanding, to make this happen, and what Steve Hill has done is endowed the community with its history, and bequeathed it to it.”

“Steve knows where everything is, the only problem is he is the only one who knows where it is,” Marshall said.

The board of Preservation Statesville now has to tackle the challenges that stand between it and turning the Holland Building into a place where residents can learn their own history, as well as that of others that have made Statesville and Iredell County what it is.

“We’re just slowly kind of putting ourselves together as an organization to figure out what happens and when it happens and who will be responsible for it,” Marshall said. “We were trying to bring in different talents to do different things and still be representative of the community. We’ve got the makings of a good board and everybody is energized, sees the vision, everybody wants to make it happen.”

“Including Steve Hill’s wife Penny, who wants to get her basement back,”

While Hill’s own basement serves as a staging area and storage for the Statesville Historical Collection, that will be changing soon and Hill said he is more than glad for that help. Hill tends to downplay his role as the caretaker, past, present and future of the collection but said he looks forward to not being the only one holding on to so much of Iredell County and Statesville’s history.

He said giving the collection over isn’t a bittersweet moment for him.

“Actually, it’s all sweetness because it does take a lot of pressure,” Hill said. “Our communities are indebted to a lot of people who have entrusted their heirlooms to me. It’s going to be good to have a plan where those things can be protected forever now.

“I have dreamed about it for many years, but it appears that those dreams are finally coming true.”

There’s still the matter of finishing off the ceiling, lighting, and other finishing touches before the collection begins its move. Still, those working on it said they are excited to see what is to come and hope to grow the collection and make it more inclusive of not just Statesville’s history, but all of Iredell County.

“I’m really excited about the future of the collection because of the generosity of some really, really good people here in our community. The collection will have a home for many, many years and there are a lot of people working together to make this happen. People will really be excited to see the direction the collection goes over the next few years,” Hill said.