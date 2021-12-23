Dreaming of a white Christmas but with just enough snow to cover the ground

I wish it would snow early Christmas morning. Not a big snow, but just enough to make the ground white. In December 1969 my sisters and parents and I were at my dad’s farm in Watauga County when it came a big snow. It was so big that my dad couldn’t get the car out leaving us snowbound. The two-story framed house was back in a holler and had what could barely be called a road going in. We had no TV, so we mainly just sat around looking at my sister Tracy who had been born in June and could now wiggle around some.

My dad would walk across the fields of snow and through the woods to my Grandpa Ed Reese’s farm and use his truck to go get supplies for us. My mom and us stayed in the house, as the snow was too deep to walk or play in. My mom’s dad, Grandpa Verner Price, walked in bringing us food. We were there about five days until my dad and my dad’s sister Betty’s husband Bennett finally shoveled the road out enough for us to get out. Since we had no power for lights at night and were using an outdoor toilet, I think we were pretty happy to leave.