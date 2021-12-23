Dreaming of a white Christmas but with just enough snow to cover the ground

I wish it would snow early Christmas morning. Not a big snow, but just enough to make the ground white. In December 1969 my sisters and parents and I were at my dad’s farm in Watauga County when it came a big snow. It was so big that my dad couldn’t get the car out leaving us snowbound. The two-story framed house was back in a holler and had what could barely be called a road going in. We had no TV, so we mainly just sat around looking at my sister Tracy who had been born in June and could now wiggle around some.
My dad would walk across the fields of snow and through the woods to my Grandpa Ed Reese’s farm and use his truck to go get supplies for us. My mom and us stayed in the house, as the snow was too deep to walk or play in. My mom’s dad, Grandpa Verner Price, walked in bringing us food. We were there about five days until my dad and my dad’s sister Betty’s husband Bennett finally shoveled the road out enough for us to get out. Since we had no power for lights at night and were using an outdoor toilet, I think we were pretty happy to leave.
Snow today is a cause for excitement. My sisters Brenda and Tracy would call each the moment it started at their houses. The world looks beautiful right after a fresh snow. I love how you can go outside at night and see all around by the moonlight reflecting on the snow. To us today snow is pretty much just an inconvenience, but to our ancestor’s snow and the extreme cold that accompanies it could be a real danger.
Our ancestors knew that to survive winter weather you needed to think ahead so you would be ready when the snow came. Efforts to stay warm began in the summer, when firewood was chopped and stacked and coal was purchased. Your pipes might freeze up, but with a fire you could always melt snow for water. Hay cut in the summer and made into haystacks kept the farm animals fed. My grandpa’s would go out early in the morning to break up the ice so the horses and cattle could get water.
Food for the winter months meant food gathering and preservation was a year-round effort. Most people had root cellars, which were typically dug back in the ground or underground and were used to store food. The cooling and insulating characteristics of the earth kept food fresh longer. The name “root cellar” comes from the storage of root vegetables such as potatoes, radishes, beets, and parsnips in such areas.
The cool temperate of the root cellar also made them ideal for storing vegetables like cabbage, cucumbers, cauliflower, onions, garlic and squash. Apples, pears and pumpkins also could be stored for months in a root cellar. My Great Grandpa Mack Johnson, born in 1873, kept apples covered in leaves in his root cellar.
Peaches, berries, and tomatoes could be canned for preservation, and jams made as well. My Grandma Sarah Reese was born in 1905, and she used to can hog meat. She also pickled vinegar-and-salt pickles, beans, corn and eggs. Almost all vegetables could be pickled.
Hog meat was a staple on most farms in the winter. Hogs were slaughtered, and the meat salted and dried to preserve it. The meat was usually kept in smokehouses. The meat would be wrapped in salt, which would draw the moisture out, helping to preserve it. I can remember going into my Grandpa Reese’s pork house and seeing large shoulders of hog meat hanging to dry. My college roommate Ricky said he hated it when his parents and uncles killed hogs, as the kids always got stuck scrapping hair off the meat.
Staying warm in the winter again required thinking ahead and year-round work. Blankets and quilts were kept on beds, and my aunts Irawanna Stewart, 93, and Virga Wallace, 90, still hand sew quilts. My Grandpa Price was born in 1898 and said he could remember waking up in bed in the morning and having snow on his bed that had blown in between the slats.
Bed-warming pans also were used years ago, though I don’t remember my ancestors ever mentioning them. I think they were mostly used by the wealthy. The pans were made of metal and could hold hot coals that would radiate heat and warm the bed. The pan would be moved around in the bed to warm the covers and then be taken out before you got in.
Our ancestors prepared for bad weather year round. Preparation for snow today simply means running to the store for milk and bread. My dad, Burl, who was born in 1931, told me that winters today were nothing compared to the ones he grew up with. He said snows then were deep enough for him and his siblings to build tunnels through. He could remember going rabbit hunting with his father when it snowed and following the tracks.
As we start into January 2022, I think he may have been right. Sixty years ago, Statesville had four snows in the month of January 1962 for a total of 17.75 inches. It snowed 8 inches on Jan. 1, and on Jan. 11, the mercury hit zero. Now remember, I said I just wanted a light snow Christmas morning. Merry Christmas everyone.