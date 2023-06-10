Northview Academy students celebrated their hard-earned efforts Friday, while also remembering one classmate who wasn’t there to walk across the stage.

Zion Syncere Wilder was killed in a drive-by shooting in March. His family accepted his diploma at the ceremony at Statesville High School.

While remembering their fallen classmate, the Class of 2023 was able to look to the future.

Student speaker Cha-Nye Sanders told her classmates that their graduation Friday was the completion of one journey and the first step in a new one.

“We pushed ourselves to achieve our goals,” Sanders said. “We made it to walk across the stage in our matching cap and gown,” she said with a smile.

Sanders spoke about having a good support system that helped with her journey and others who helped along the way. She thanked her teachers, staff, and family for being her support. “I love and appreciate you all,” Sanders said. Concluding her speech, she said, “Celebrate the end of a journey and the start of a new one. Each and every one of you has a potential to make a difference in the world.”

Mark Vaughn, the coordinator of alternative education at Northview, congratulated the graduates and welcomed family and friends to the ceremony. “Graduating high school matters,” he told the class. “Thank those who have challenged you to help you be where you are today.”

Vaughn introduced Chris Prysock, school improvement coach, who talked to the students about achieving their dreams. “Today is the first day for the rest of your lives,” said Prysock. “Dream big. Go after your dreams aggressively. If you don’t, someone else will,” he said.

Prysock spoke about finding a passion for the future. “If you live and work for your passion, it will not feel like work,” he said.

He gave a little background about the start of his career and the importance of setting goals. “Think about where you’re going and how you’re going to get there,” he said.

Diplomas were handed out and the graduating class celebrated.

“I wish you well,” said Eric Babbitt, principal at Northview Academy.

Masiyah McMillian, a graduating student, said, “It feels good to graduate.”

She plans to attend college and study child development.