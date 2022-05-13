Dr. Warren Milteer to speak at Iredell Museums series

The last installment of the Iredell Museums Our Region Our History Lecture Series will be “Freedom in the Days of Slavery: The Story of North Carolina’s Free People of Color,” presented by Dr. Warren Eugene Milteer Jr. This event will take place at Iredell Museums on May 19 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Milteer is an assistant professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He received his Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014. His publications include two academic books, “Beyond Slavery’s Shadow: Free People of Color in the South” (UNC Press, 2021) and “North Carolina’s Free People of Color, 1715-1885” (LSU Press, 2020), the independently published Hertford County, “North Carolina’s Free People of Color and Their Descendants” (2016), as well as articles in the “Journal of Social History” and the “North Carolina Historical Review.” Milteer was the recipient of the Historical Society of North Carolina’s R.D.W. Connor Award in 2014 and 2016 for the best journal article in the North Carolina Historical Review.

This event is free to the public with a suggested $5-$10 donation and is made possible thanks to the support of the National Endowment For The Humanities and North Carolina Humanities.

For a schedule of events, please see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.