Dr. Stephen Malloney of Piedmont HealthCare shares back to school advice

Summer break is quickly coming to an end, which means it is almost time for school to start. As students plan their return to the classroom, Dr. Stephen Malloney, a Piedmont HealthCare pediatrician, provides back-to-school tips for parents and students to prepare for the academic year.

Adjusting to a school schedule can be hard. To ensure that your child is rested for school, begin practicing a consistent sleep schedule a week before school starts. Most kids need 10-12 hours of sleep each night to be fully rested. Students who have 10-12 hours of sleep will be prepared for early mornings and full days at school.

Early morning routines should include a healthy breakfast. Foods such as eggs, oatmeal and fruit energize students throughout the school day. Lunches and dinners that contain protein, fruits and vegetables supply nutrients that the body needs. Malloney suggests sitting down at the dinner table as a family and having open communication to support your child. Proper health and mental health tactics boost a student’s classroom performance.

Going back to school this year might be a little different than years past, due to COVID-19.