Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum.

Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life. However, it was through her experience of watching her mother undergo medical complications that she began to take an interest in women’s health.

“I want to be a patient advocate,” says Frye. “I want to educate all of my patients and help them make well-informed decisions about their care.”

Frye has served the Statesville area for more than eight years with Davis Regional Medical Center. “I am grateful to remain in Iredell County after the closing of Davis Hospital. I am honored to remain serving this community and look forward to providing my patients with the best quality care at Lake Norman OB/GYN” says Frye.

“We are so excited to have Dr. Frye join our team at Lake Norman OB/GYN. She brings expertise in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as a caring, compassionate bedside manner. We have already seen that her patients adore her!” says Dr. Nicole Wellbaum MD with Lake Norman OB/GYN.

Frye recently celebrated six years of marriage with her husband. Together they have four children, three sons, and one daughter. Frye and her family enjoy spending time outside as a family, hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway, and traveling all around the world.

Frye’s practice is located at Lake Norman OB/GYN at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 102, Mooresville. For more information on Dr. Frye, or to schedule an appointment contact Piedmont HealthCare Lake Norman OB/GYN at 704-663-1282.