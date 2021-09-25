Dr. Joseph Glasgow announces plans to run for mayor of Statesville

Dr. Joseph Glasgow officially announced his candidacy for mayor of Statesville on Saturday in a news conference at the Democratic Party headquarters on East Front Street.

Glasgow outlined what he views as the needs of the city and his plans to help it move forward into the future. Glasgow is running under a “Bridging the Community” motto and embraces thoughtful change. He is a first-time candidate.

A businessman, Glasgow wants to inject community involvement, transparency and economic keenness into the city government. He spoke of the importance of trust and transparency in the resident’s view of the City Council and its decision-making process. One of 11 children, he spoke of being raised with values of working together to reach a common goal, of the importance of family and respect, of honesty, persistence and appreciation.

“These values made me who I am today,” he said. “Values can break or make you. I am a strong believer of values and core values which can and will take you a long way.”

It is these values that he says have shaped his goals and vision for Statesville. Glasgow says it is time for change, for new leadership in the city. His platform is one of creating inclusive government that listens to all its citizens equally, that governs for the whole and not for individual parts or interests.