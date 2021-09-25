Dr. Joseph Glasgow announces plans to run for mayor of Statesville

Dr. Joseph Glasgow officially announced his candidacy for mayor of Statesville on Saturday in a news conference at the Democratic Party headquarters on East Front Street.
Glasgow outlined what he views as the needs of the city and his plans to help it move forward into the future. Glasgow is running under a “Bridging the Community” motto and embraces thoughtful change. He is a first-time candidate.
A businessman, Glasgow wants to inject community involvement, transparency and economic keenness into the city government. He spoke of the importance of trust and transparency in the resident’s view of the City Council and its decision-making process. One of 11 children, he spoke of being raised with values of working together to reach a common goal, of the importance of family and respect, of honesty, persistence and appreciation.
“These values made me who I am today,” he said. “Values can break or make you. I am a strong believer of values and core values which can and will take you a long way.”
It is these values that he says have shaped his goals and vision for Statesville. Glasgow says it is time for change, for new leadership in the city. His platform is one of creating inclusive government that listens to all its citizens equally, that governs for the whole and not for individual parts or interests.
He spoke passionately about the impact of everyone working together. He talked about the impact of politicians who claim credit for projects while those were actually built on the taxes of a hard-working community. He highlighted the importance of listening to all, of hearing a wide array of opinions when making decisions.
“Trustworthiness and dependability makes or breaks you,” he said. “…I am not a lawyer, I’ve never held public office before, I’m not a politician. I am just someone with common sense and one that knows how to get things done.
“I will bring Statesville together and change how city government works. … Statesville is a good, talented and well-intentioned community. Statesville is an amazing city and I love the different cultures and I enjoy the traditions we celebrate as a community. I am most desirous of giving back to this community.
“This community gave me a lot.”
Glasgow envisions working to “restore collegiality and cooperation” and potential partnerships between the public and private sectors that create more opportunities for all. Glasgow pointed to creating more “ladders of opportunity” for the coming generation. He outlines all these elements as components of working together to build a better city — and all those begin with what he talks about in terms of transparency in governing.
“A healthy city government sets the tone for prosperity,” he said.
For example, he was asked about whether Statesville needs public transportation. Glasgow stated that was a need for the city, one that falls under improving infrastructure in ways that he envisions being aided by funding the federal government is attempting to create under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Overall, he is running on a message of inclusion, one where all citizens have a voice in the decisions being made. To that end, he spoke of achieving that by adding new ideas, new elected officials, to the city government.
He addressed what many see as the divided nature of the county, and community, as he outlined the need to come together and find solutions that benefit the city as a whole.
“I will be running to become the next mayor because I believe we must bridge the divide that presently exists in our community,” he said, outlining the diversity of experiences and opportunities between areas in the city, specifically for the residents of Southside. “…If we are looking at Statesville, we must look at all of Statesville.”
He revisited the impact of unifying the community as he closed his announcement.
“Together we are one people, our voices roar louder than ever when we are together,” he said. “But, my friends, we have got some work to do.”
Supporters were on hand to offer their support for his candidacy. Glasgow was introduced by his wife, Dorothy, who pointed out that she had watched him prepare for his candidacy with “thoughtful leadership” that would allow him to “hit the ground running on the first day of his term,” if elected.
Tonya Moten, who was previously a student of Glasgow’s at the University of Phoenix Charlotte campus, pointed to his collaborative style and how he genuinely cared about his students. She defined him as knowledgeable, kind, a good listener, a problem solver who was cooperative and open-minded, all of which she listed as qualities that make him a strong candidate for mayor.
Gayle Harris, the chairman of the Iredell County Democratic Party Precinct No. 1, stated that he had worked with Glasgow for years and highlighted his community involvement.
“Dr. Glasgow has a strong passion and love for Statesville and is very concerned about what is going on,” he stated. “This is evident by his willingness to attend and be a very vocal contributor at City Council meetings. He has been an advocator for our city’s first responders receiving adequate compensation and our sanitation division remaining in-house and not being privatized, just to name a few.”
The election will take place March 8, 2022. Candidates have until Dec. 6 at noon to file to run for mayor.