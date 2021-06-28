Dr. Jim Bradford came through the back gate and made a house call

I have told my friends not to send me flowers after I am gone. Send them while I live, so I can see their beauty and smell their sweetness. This is my bouquet to one of the finest men I have ever known.

I was in my backyard, sitting down by the pool trying to figure out where to go next. My left leg below the knee was on fire with every step I took. The leg had started hurting almost instantly two days before in the evening. I was walking to the garage and suddenly was bent over wondering what was going on. Well, it hurt bad enough that I went to Urgent Care. I was concerned about a blood clot, so they did a blood test and said no clot and sent me on my way.

A friend had been seeing a physical therapist and he had helped her tremendously, so I went to see him. After a deep leg massage, there was no change. I then called the VA and they set me up an appointment for the following Tuesday. This was on Wednesday, and I knew Tuesday was a long way off with this pain.