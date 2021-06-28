Dr. Jim Bradford came through the back gate and made a house call

I have told my friends not to send me flowers after I am gone. Send them while I live, so I can see their beauty and smell their sweetness. This is my bouquet to one of the finest men I have ever known.
I was in my backyard, sitting down by the pool trying to figure out where to go next. My left leg below the knee was on fire with every step I took. The leg had started hurting almost instantly two days before in the evening. I was walking to the garage and suddenly was bent over wondering what was going on. Well, it hurt bad enough that I went to Urgent Care. I was concerned about a blood clot, so they did a blood test and said no clot and sent me on my way.
A friend had been seeing a physical therapist and he had helped her tremendously, so I went to see him. After a deep leg massage, there was no change. I then called the VA and they set me up an appointment for the following Tuesday. This was on Wednesday, and I knew Tuesday was a long way off with this pain.
I was pondering my next move when I saw someone go into the carport to the back door. When he came back out of the carport, I yelled at him. I still did not know who it was. Well, when he came through the gate and turned towards me, I recognized him. It was Dr. Jim Bradford. My friend Judy Davidson had called him and told him about my leg hurting so bad. So, he came and said let’s look at your leg. He felt around the ankles of both legs and concentrated on the left one. Then he said let’s go to Iredell Memorial. We need a blood test first and then a CT scan. He said there is no pulse that I can feel.
He said I’ll drive but he had his muscle car from his freshman year in college, so I insisted on following him. He didn’t like that, but I am stubborn to a fault too. When we got to Iredell, he got a wheelchair, and with a lifetime of service to this community, pulled some strings and pushed me back and got the blood test and got it analyzed. Then he rolled me across the hall and ordered the CT scan.
He came out after looking at the results with another doctor. He said you have a blood clot behind your left knee. We are going to start you immediately on medicine for the clot and then transport you to Baptist Hospital. I said, when? He said right now. He went out and parked my car, called Baptist, and prepared them for my arrival.
So, in a few minutes, Sirens blaring I was on the way. We have two wonderful foster kids, and they were with my wife, Gerri, on a visit to Hickory when I called her. She was as surprised as me for she said , what did you say? She was coming home and I was going the other way.
The next morning the wonderful folks at Baptist did a bypass around the blockage and I still have my leg. They said I was mere hours away from amputation conversation. But one of the nicest most compassionate, Christian men I have ever met came through the back gate…and made an unheard-of “house call”.
I met Doctor Bradford when my first wife, Peggy, had a heart attack. He was her friend, doctor, for several years and pushed us to get a transplant. Long story short, with his encouragement we got a transplant and had 10 wonderful months when she contracted a bacteria and it took her home. The first card I got was from Doctor Bradford.
Eventually, I met a wonderful lady and we went to her church and the first person I saw that I knew a little bit was Dr. Bradford. He expressed his happiness for the two of us and we worshipped together for the next 18 years. I organized a golf trip to Myrtle Beach and Dr. Bradford and his delightful son, Chandler, has joined us every year. Dr. Bradford is a gifted athlete and will beat you at golf. He recently joined our group here in Statesville called the Thugs. We play every Thursday and are so fortunate to have him join our group.
He has been my cardiologist since August, 2015, when I went into cardiac arrest and died for 26 plus minutes. My wonderful wife, Gerri, saw me down and did CPR until help arrived, that she learned thanks to our foster care training. There is a lot to this but just let me say this, Dr. Bradford came rushing to the hospital and ordered the helicopter ride to Baptist, where I was frozen for a day and a half. Because of God’s amazing grace and the folks he used, I survived when 90 plus percent do not.
Now I am just a simple man and won’t use any words you need to look up in a dictionary. But I do know the importance of those men and women who choose professions devoted to the wellbeing of others. From the physicians, nurses, CNA’s, firemen, EMS, first responders, police officers, sheriff officers, to the wonderful folks who mop the floors and prepare meals, to Hospice and the facilities that care for others. Each deserves our utmost respect. I say thank you.
Then in this brief life that we live, someone comes along that enriches our lives. Dr. Jim Bradford is one of those. An outstanding personable doctor and a devout Christian. He is always the same, genuine, unpretentious, and kind to all. A man who just might, every once in a while, make a house call. I have written two books of memories about growing up and the ‘50s. But I will say this: one of my favorite memories going forward is when I looked up and Dr. Jim Bradford came through the back gate and made a house call. Thank you my friend.
Jack Burris lives in Statesville and is the author of two books.