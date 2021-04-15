Dr. Clayton A. Scott sets up scholarship to help Statesville High School students

Dr. Clayton A. Scott spent nearly 48 years away from Statesville with his career in education, but he never forgot his hometown. And he never forgot the value of the scholarship he received when he left Statesville Senior High School and began his studies at Winston-Salem State University.

With the Dr. Clayton A. Scott #Mike Murrell Endowed Scholarship Fund, he hopes he can help students like him as they look at continuing their education after leaving Statesville High School.

“I wanted to assist those who are low-income who couldn’t afford it... I wanted them to have the opportunity to further their education” Scott said.

Scott graduated from SHS before graduating from Winston-Salem State in 1976. He then went on to continue his own education at Ohio State University, Cheyney University, Temple University, and Stanford Hill University. Scott said when working for Alphonso Deal in Pennsylvania, a state representative, education became his focus as a career. He would retire as a retired Philadelphia School District administrator before coming back to Statesville.

But that career in education gave him additional perspective on just how important it was for students, particularly Black ones.