Dr. Clayton A. Scott sets up scholarship to help Statesville High School students

Dr. Clayton A. Scott spent nearly 48 years away from Statesville with his career in education, but he never forgot his hometown. And he never forgot the value of the scholarship he received when he left Statesville Senior High School and began his studies at Winston-Salem State University.
With the Dr. Clayton A. Scott #Mike Murrell Endowed Scholarship Fund, he hopes he can help students like him as they look at continuing their education after leaving Statesville High School.
“I wanted to assist those who are low-income who couldn’t afford it... I wanted them to have the opportunity to further their education” Scott said.
Scott graduated from SHS before graduating from Winston-Salem State in 1976. He then went on to continue his own education at Ohio State University, Cheyney University, Temple University, and Stanford Hill University. Scott said when working for Alphonso Deal in Pennsylvania, a state representative, education became his focus as a career. He would retire as a retired Philadelphia School District administrator before coming back to Statesville.
But that career in education gave him additional perspective on just how important it was for students, particularly Black ones.
“From my experiences in through my life and my career, I found that especially young Black youth with the obstacles that they are now facing, that education is the key to success for them,” Scott said. “I want to see students coming from the high school I graduated from becoming productive citizens in society.”
The $1,000 scholarship is open to students from Statesville High School that wish to attend WSSU. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 and renewal of the scholarship is dependent on satisfactory academic progress, with award recipients in good academic and disciplinary standing as determined by the Winston-Salem State University Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid.
The scholarship was named after Murrell, one of Scott’s fraternity brothers from Omega Psi Phi.
The application process for the scholarship is still in the development stage.
