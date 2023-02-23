Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Brandi Kennedy, MD, FMOB, to Piedmont HealthCare OBGYN. Kennedy will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Margot Wacks, Dr. Laura Randolph, Dr. Jennifer Parker and Dr. Jamila Wade at Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN in Statesville.

“We are so excited to have Dr. Kennedy join Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN. She not only makes a great addition to our group but will have a strong impact on the Iredell County community as a whole” said Parker, DO. “In addition to providing outstanding obstetric care for our patients, she will also be offering family medicine services for all ages, including pediatrics.”

Kennedy attended Oklahoma State University for her undergraduate degree, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude studying physiology with a Spanish minor. She then went on to receive her doctorate in medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kennedy completed her residency at Spartanburg Regional Family Medicine and chose to pursue additional training through her Spartanburg Regional Obstetrics Fellowship.

“As a fellowship-trained obstetrician and family medicine physician, I am able to take care of my patients through all stages of their life, including pregnancy,” said Kennedy. “I am looking forward to establishing long-lasting impactful relationships with my patients across all generations in Iredell County.”

Kennedy celebrates three years of marriage this year to her husband Jordan, a physical education teacher at NB Mills Elementary School. Together they have a 2-year-old girl and one baby girl on the way. The Kennedy family enjoys spending their spare time getting to know the area and traveling to nearby cities like Charleston, South Carolina.

Kennedy is seeing female patients only at Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN: 1446 Fern Creek, Statesville. For more information on Kennedy, visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/provider/kennedy-brandi-md/or to schedule an appointment contact Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN at 704-873-9617.