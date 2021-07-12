Dozens of waterfowl removed from MLK Park

Richard Griggs, the recreation and parks director for Statesville, was appreciative of the efforts from Carolina Waterfowl. He said that after talking to the group about a different incident involving a duck being caught in fishing line, his department was open to doing what was best for the animals at the park.

“As they were ready to mobilize, we were happy too happy to take on their help in in in protecting the waterfowl,” Griggs said.

See something, say something

While the Record & Landmark was unable to find out if the Statesville Police Department was aware of any of the incidents, Gordon noted that it isn’t uncommon in cases like these that people call Carolina Waterfowl or other animal services, but not law enforcement.

Gordon said that she knew at least one of the people who reported the incident to Carolina Waterfowl had not reported it to police despite her urging of them to do so.

“People expect us to file the report, but we can’t because we didn’t witness it. If people see it happening, they need to contact law enforcement,” Gordon said.