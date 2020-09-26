Dozens gather at Iredell County Hall of Justice to pray for United States

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was for the United States as well as everyone in it said the Rev. Curtis White as he offered prayers "from the White House to our house," during Saturday's day of prayer at the Iredell County Hall of Justice.

Along with a few dozen others, White led a prayer which he hopes leads to positive change in the United States and around the world.

"To get people praying that God would move again in our country. To help us and bless us that we could see unity among everybody," White said.

The pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Lippard Farm Road organized the event in conjunction with a simultaneous Day of Prayer in Alexander County. White said a national and global day of prayer taking place in Washington helped inspire the idea.

It was a nondenominational and nonpolitical day of prayer White said, as the prayer he led was a general call for healing and grace for the country as a whole.

"It's about a love for our country, that includes everybody," White said. "Everybody needs help and prayer. That's what we want to do, get folks together to unite, pray, and lay everything else aside, everything, and come and pray."