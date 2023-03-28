The downtown Statesville Wine Walk is the premiere event for wine lovers. Spend Saturday, April 22, from 3-7 p.m. in beautiful downtown Statesville tasting remarkable wines and exploring our fantastic downtown shops, restaurants and businesses.

Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 20 tasting tickets. Participating locations will be assigned a specific wine(s) and attendees will travel from place to place, using tasting tickets to sample 20 wines of their choosing. A free trolley shuttle will be provided for quick travel around the event and a walking map will be given to all attendees so they can map out all of their must taste wines and must visit locations. All wines being sampled will be available for purchase through Wine Maestro — Downtown Statesville.

Tickets for the 2023 Wine Walk are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the event (if available). Sales tax and additional processing fees not included in ticket price. There will be no refunds as all sales are final.

Age restriction: All ticket holders must be 21 years old or above. State issued photo I.D. showing date of birth required for each ticket holder.

Ticket information can be found at www.downtownstatesville.com/winewalk.

The 2023 Wine Walk presenting sponsors include: Griffin Insurance Agency and Wine Maestro – Downtown Statesville.

Patron sponsors include: Jenkins Cleaners and Johnson Greenhouses.

Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for information on how to become a sponsor.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.