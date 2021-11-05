Downtown Statesville will host live music, arts and crafts and more Saturday

The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
The festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue through 5 p.m.
The Pumpkin Fest is returning to downtown after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
There will be live music, arts and crafts, food, shopping, children’s activities and more.
The return also marks a new layout that organizers believe will enhance the Pumpkin Fest experience.
The festival layout changes include: the Main Stage will be on South Center Street; you will find kids performing on North Meeting Street at the Community Stage; the Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden can be found near the square on North Center Street; the Kids Zone has shifted to East Broad Street and the Classic Car Cruise-In will be found on West Broad Street.
Event organizers have worked hard to pull this year’s festival together and will be hosting a variety of music and entertainment including Carolina Ridgeline, American Holler, and Red Dirt Revival on South Center Street at the Main Stage, hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550, said Marin Tomlin, executive director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, and Shannon Viera, president of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce.
Numerous other performances will happen throughout the day including demonstrations of dance, gymnastics, and martial arts on the Community Stage located on North Meeting Street.
Kids will be entertained all day in the Kids’ Zone (on East Broad Street), which will offer a variety of inflatables. All-day wristbands or individual tickets for the Kids’ Zone will be available for purchase at the festival.
For the adults, the Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden (on North Center Street) will feature domestic beer and wine, special cocktails by Southern Distilling Co., and craft beer from our local breweries, Fourth Creek Brewing Co. and Red Buffalo Brewing Co. Patriot Axe Throwing will be on-site with their mobile axe throwing lanes and Statesville Recreation and Parks will have cornhole boards for festival goers’ enjoyment.
The Classic Car Cruise-In will transform a large parking lot into a group of classic cars (1994 and older). All classic cars must enter from the intersection of Front and South Meeting streets and you will be directed from there. For more information about the cruise-In, contact Chuck Goode at 704-929-8150.
Downtown restaurants and stores will also be open throughout the day. Admission to the festival is free, although some of the activities will charge a fee. The event will take place rain or shine.
The Statesville Pumpkin Fest is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Connect Iredell, City of Statesville, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Southern Distilling Company, Home Paramount Pest Control, WAME Radio—Real Country 92.9, Statesville Country Club, blueharbor bank and All-American Stage, Sound and Lights.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Main Stage — Hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550:
10:15- 11:45 a.m. — Carolina Ridgeline
12:15- 1:30 p.m. — American Holler
2-5 p.m. — Red Dirt Revival
Community Stage:
10 a.m. — Betty’s School of Dance
11 a.m. — Centre Ballet
11:30 a.m. — Tilley’s Dance Academy
12 p.m. — In His Steps Dance
12:30 p.m. — Statesville Dance and Performing Arts
1 p.m. — SHS Dance Department
1:30 p.m.—Phoenix Martial Arts
2 p.m. — ACROFITNESS
2:30 p.m. — Carolina Dogwood Festival
3 p.m. — Be You Inspired Dance Academy
3:30 p.m. — Thai Kickboxing Organization-TKO