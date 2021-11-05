Downtown Statesville will host live music, arts and crafts and more Saturday

Numerous other performances will happen throughout the day including demonstrations of dance, gymnastics, and martial arts on the Community Stage located on North Meeting Street.

Kids will be entertained all day in the Kids’ Zone (on East Broad Street), which will offer a variety of inflatables. All-day wristbands or individual tickets for the Kids’ Zone will be available for purchase at the festival.

For the adults, the Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden (on North Center Street) will feature domestic beer and wine, special cocktails by Southern Distilling Co., and craft beer from our local breweries, Fourth Creek Brewing Co. and Red Buffalo Brewing Co. Patriot Axe Throwing will be on-site with their mobile axe throwing lanes and Statesville Recreation and Parks will have cornhole boards for festival goers’ enjoyment.

The Classic Car Cruise-In will transform a large parking lot into a group of classic cars (1994 and older). All classic cars must enter from the intersection of Front and South Meeting streets and you will be directed from there. For more information about the cruise-In, contact Chuck Goode at 704-929-8150.

Downtown restaurants and stores will also be open throughout the day. Admission to the festival is free, although some of the activities will charge a fee. The event will take place rain or shine.