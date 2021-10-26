Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat, Sheriff's Spooktacular moved to Wednesday

With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.

The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event has been rescheduled and will be held from 4-6 p.m.

Participating businesses will hand out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters age 12 and younger, according to Downtown Statesville’s event on Facebook. A trick-or-treat poster will be displayed in the window of businesses participating in the event.

Trick or treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing more than 1,500 children to downtown in past years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are grateful for the flexibility of our downtown businesses and organizations to pivot and quickly reschedule this event for the community’s enjoyment on a good weather day,” said Marin Tomlin, executive director, Downtown Statesville Development Corp.

Participating businesses will give away candy to costumed kids ages 12 and younger. A Trick-or-Treat poster will be displayed in the window of the businesses and organizations listed below that are participating in this event.

For information call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.