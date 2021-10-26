 Skip to main content
Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat, Sheriff's Spooktacular moved to Wednesday
Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat, Sheriff's Spooktacular moved to Wednesday

With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.

The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event has been rescheduled and will be held from 4-6 p.m.

Participating businesses will hand out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters age 12 and younger, according to Downtown Statesville’s event on Facebook. A trick-or-treat poster will be displayed in the window of businesses participating in the event.

Trick or treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing more than 1,500 children to downtown in past years.

“We are grateful for the flexibility of our downtown businesses and organizations to pivot and quickly reschedule this event for the community’s enjoyment on a good weather day,” said Marin Tomlin, executive director, Downtown Statesville Development Corp.

Participating businesses will give away candy to costumed kids ages 12 and younger.

For information call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.

The Sheriff’s Spooktacular also moved to 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the parking lot of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 231 Constitution Lane, Statesville.

According to weather.com, there is an 83% chance of rain Thursday, while clear skies and temperatures in the 60s are in the forecast for today.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at

@BenGibsonSRL

More Information

Downtown businesses that will participate in trick or treating Wednesday:

The Vance Hotel (Statesville Police Department)

Statesville Civic Center

Historic Sharpe House

Lake Norman Pool and Spa

City Of Statesville Offices – Customer Service

Statesville City Hall (Statesville Fire Department)

ARS Middle School

Lake Norman Realty

Andrea's Ice Cream and Sweet Shop

Creations by TYS

Wooten Jewelers

WAME Radio

South Paws Grooming

Kimbrell’s Furniture

Groucho’s Deli

Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

Beth & Co. Salon & Day Spa

Phoenix Martial Arts

Iredell County Library

Pelican's Snoballs

Allen Tate Realtors

Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce

D’ Laney’s Sports Bar & Grill

R. Gregory Jewelers

Crossroads Cycling Co.

Sub Express

33 1/3 Records

Fourth Creek Brewing Co.

Mitchell Community College

Payne Chiropractic

Upper Room - Resurrection Church

Endeavors Pediatric Therapy

McLelland Shoes

GG’s Arts, Frames, Gifts

AJ's Heavenly Discounts

Carolina Landmark Realty

Iredell Museums

Old Courthouse/Iredell County EMS, Sheriff’s Department

First Flight Bicycles – Iredell Partnership for Young Children

220 Café

