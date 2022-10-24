Downtown Statesville to welcome trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31

The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event held in the downtown business district is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Trick-or-treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing more than 1,500 children to downtown in past years. This is a fun, safe opportunity for children to trick or treat and receive goodies from downtown businesses.

Participating businesses and organizations will display a Trick-or-Treat poster in the window and will give away candy until supplies run out. View a full list of participating businesses at www.downtownstatesville.com/trick-or-treat.