The 2023 spring art crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The art crawl will showcase more than 80 artists in 46 galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville.

This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists, and enjoy many different styles and mediums of art. Art crawl deepens the community’s commitment and appreciation for the arts by highlighting talented artists of all levels and experience.

Guests can enjoy music, browse through the shops, and then stay late for live music, food and drinks at one of the many restaurants and bars. A program/map directing attendees to all the locations and listing all participating artists will be available at each location. You never know what you will find along the route — jewelry, pottery, acrylic and oil paintings, woodturning, sculpture and so much more. Find a piece you love, make a purchase and support local artists.

Before, after or during the art crawl, be sure to make time for dinner and dessert. Check out all of the downtown eateries in downtown here: https://www.downtownstatesville.com/food-drinks-dining.

Have you experienced The ‘Ville? It’s the new social district in downtown Statesville that allows you to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses in a special container and lets you stroll the streets and enter businesses that have opted into the program within the district. For all the details, guidelines, and a list of participating businesses, visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/social-district/.

Get LIVE in the ‘Ville! Check out https://www.downtownstatesville.com/live-in-the-ville/ for all the live music happening in downtown Statesville throughout art crawl.

Art crawl sponsors are Cordian Wealth, Johnson Greenhouses and Jenkins Cleaners.

Parking during the art crawl is available on street and in any of the 10 public lots throughout the business district. For more information, contact downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.