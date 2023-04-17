The downtown Statesville Wine Walk is the premiere event for wine lovers.

Spend Saturday from 3-7 p.m. in downtown Statesville tasting remarkable wines and exploring downtown shops, restaurants and businesses.

Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 20 tasting tickets. Participating locations will be assigned a specific wine(s) and attendees will travel from place to place, using tasting tickets to sample 20 wines of their choosing. A free trolley shuttle will be provided for quick travel around the event and a walking map will be given to all attendees so they can map out all of their must-taste wines and must-visit locations. All wines being sampled will be available for purchase through Wine Maestro — Downtown Statesville.

Tickets for the 2023 Wine Walk are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the event (if available). *sales tax and additional processing fees not included in ticket price. No refunds — all sales are final.

All ticket holders must be 21 years old or above. State issued photo ID showing date of birth required for each ticket holder.

Ticket information can be found at www.downtownstatesville.com/winewalk.

The 2023 Wine Walk presenting sponsors are Griffin Insurance Agency and Wine Maestro — Downtown Statesville. Patron sponsors are Jenkins Cleaners and Johnson Greenhouses. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for information on how to become a sponsor.

For more information, or to volunteer for the event, call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.

Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert Series

Downtown will also welcome the return of the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series in May.

This year, Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce are celebrating 15 years of this community event.

“Since the very beginning, 15 years ago, Piedmont HealthCare wanted to be at the forefront of supporting a summer concert series in downtown Statesville,” says Jeff Smith, CEO of Piedmont HealthCare. “We love Friday After 5 simply because we believe in building a vibrant and thriving community here in Statesville. Our patients, staff, and friends deserve the opportunity to come together each season at events like this. We are excited to celebrate the 15-year partnership with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and look forward to a successful Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 season. I hope to see you downtown!”

The series features an amazing lineup of bands, some local and some regional, with a very diverse range of genres. The concerts will kick off on May 5.

The concert dates and bands are as follows:

May 5 — Wood Family Tradition (bluegrass)

June 2 — Chairmen of the Board (soul)

July 7 — Pizazz Band (soul, funk, beach, country & rock)

Aug. 4 — Dani Kerr & the Skeleton Krew (Southern rock)

Sept. 1 — Chicago Rewired — The Premier Chicago Tribute Band with REO Survivor & Co. This concert starts at 5:30 p.m.

The concerts are held in downtown Statesville near 300 W. Broad St. in front of Mitchell Community College from 6–8:30 p.m.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m.. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music.

Remember: No dogs, pets, coolers, outside beverages or containers are allowed.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors: Piedmont HealthCare, DENSO Manufacturing, Hilton Garden Inn, MBA Roofing, City of Statesville, Homerun Markets, Hunk-A-Junk Hauling, WAME 92.9 & 550 Real Country and Benfield Sanitation (BSS).

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.svlfridayafterfive.com/sponsor/.

To learn more about the concert series, visit www.svlfridayafterfive.com. For additional information, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892.