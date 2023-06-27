Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) held its annual Meeting on June 21 at the Statesville Civic Center located at 300 S. Center St. in Downtown Statesville. The following officers were approved for 2023-2024: Doug Hendrix of blueharbor bank, chairman; Jennifer Grant of Stantec Consulting, secretary; and Joshua Speer of Norris, Stewart & Ralston, treasurer.

Three new board members were elected to three-year terms. They included Emilio Lopez of State Farm Insurance, Kevin Hollifield of Jenkins Cleaners, and Marin Tomlin of Allen Tate Realtors.

Outgoing Chairman Wes Davidson and incoming Chairman Hendrix presided over the meeting, which highlighted and recognized achievements of the previous year. The meeting featured Stephen Barker with Catellus Group, LLC giving an update on the Vance Hotel tedevelopment.

Twenty-two new businesses were recognized for their investment and contribution to the economic vitality of Downtown Statesville. The new businesses from the past year are as follows:

Alan Carpenter, PA — 316 E. Broad St. (Alan Carpenter)

Alluvia HOA Management — 118-B W. Broad St. (Pam Stanley)

Autumn Hope Counseling — 119 N. Tradd St., Suite A (Chris Bumgarner)

Center Stage Alliance — 139. E. Broad St. (Mykel Myers)

Fidelity Law Group — 211 Walnut St. (John Riordan, Jonathan Shbeeb, Lance Edmonds)

FTW Gaming — 112 W. Broad St. (Eddie Lovaglio)

Infinite Space — 317 S. Mulberry St. (Tess Hogna & V Heidenreich)

Jennifer Morrison Interiors — 203 W. Broad St. (Jennifer Morrison)

Miss Make Art — 111 S. Center St., Suite 108 (Ali Levis)

Morris & Fox Attorneys at Law — 121 N. Center St., Suite 101 (Tome Morris & Heather Fox)

One Eleven Salon— 111 Water St. (Erica Walker)

Rachel’s Crafty Corner — 106 Court St. (Rachel & Bryan Gaitlin)

SKJ Barber Shop — 232 W. Broad St. (Lynn Jones)

Sow Media — 215 W, Broad St. (Isaias Sanchez)

Statesville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau — 328 E. Broad St. Suite 101

The Elm Airbnb — 207 S. Elm St. (Ron & Cheryl Matthews)

The George Vintage & Design — 212 S. Center St. (Teri Brake)

The Hive Airbnb — 307 E. Broad St. (Brandon & Cindy Sutton)

The Vanilla Bean Bakery & Coffee Shop — 127 W. Broad St. (Emily & Parker Noland)

The Watering Hole — 226 W. Broad St. (Eric & Joanna Gerchak)

Theater Statesville — 109 W. Broad St. (Caity Gordon)

Wicked Wardrobe — 109 E. Broad St. (Chrystal Johns)