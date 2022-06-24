Downtown Statesville Development celebrates 13 new businesses at annual meeting

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) held its annual meeting Wednesday at the Statesville Civic Center.

The following officers were approved for 2022-23: Wes Davidson of First Flight Bicycles as chairman, Doug Hendrix of blueharbor bank as incoming chairman, Alex Prinster of AP Vintage Motors as secretary and Joshua Speer of Norris, Stewart & Ralston as treasurer.

Five new board members were elected to three-year terms. They included Dean Wooten with Wooten Insurance, Amanda McLelland with The Rock Fitness, John Childress with Banner Drug, Kelli Simko with 220 Café and Joshua Speer with Norris, Stewart and Ralston.

Davidson presided over the meeting which highlighted and recognized achievements of the previous year. The meeting featured Michael and Diane Young with LMY, Inc., discussing their present redevelopment of the Jenkins Building at 212 S. Center St.

Thirteen new businesses were recognized for their investment and contribution to the economic vitality of Downtown Statesville. The new businesses from the past year are as follows:

Create Pottery Studio — 121 N. Center St., Suite 201. (Ginnifer Scott)

Durty Thumbs Food Truck — 640 S. Center St. (Antonia Gabriel)

Emilio Lopez; State Farm Agent — 210 S. Tradd St. (Emilio Lopez)

Everything Under the Stars — 213 S. Tradd St. (Amber Taylor)

Fresh Kicks, LLC — 111 S. Center St., Suite 102. (Wil Masonet)

Galaxy Arcade — 228 W. Broad St. (Bryan and Gina Adams)

Heritage Building Company — 114 N. Center St.

Liquidation Express One Stop Shop — 235 W. Broad St. (Erick Macedo)

Mama Mia’s Child Care — 410 E. Front St. (Mia Booker)

Motorsports Gallery — 333 S. Center St. (Alex Prinster & Matt Trubowicz)

New & Not, Treasures — 105 S. Center St. (Ric & Suzi Shuford)

The Pit Stop Sports Cards & Memorabilia — 111 S. Center St. (Dwayne Moore & Keith Eads)

The Waxpert Girl — 111 S. Center St., Suite 103. (Carol Pereira)