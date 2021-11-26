Down Home Christmas in the 'Ville to be presented by Performing Arts Live Iredell

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2021-22 concert season continues with the holiday show “Down Home Christmas in the ’Ville,” a celebration of music and humor in the tradition of the radio days of old.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

Headlining will be the Quebe Sisters, who have appeared at Merle Fest, the CMA Country Christmas Show and the Marty Stuart Show. They also have toured with Riders In The Sky and recorded with Kacey Musgraves. The trio also has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The Quebe Sisters blend the sounds of swing, classic country, bluegrass, jazz and Texas-style fiddling.

Also appearing will be ragtime and jazz pianist, Ethan Uslan. He is a three-time winner of the World Championship Old Time Piano Playing Contest and has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe.

The Moonglows, a six-part vocal harmony group based in the Iredell and Rowan counties area, has originated a series of successful shows that have raised funds benefiting the Salisbury Symphony. They will bring their special combination of music and humor that will remind you of the golden age of radio and the more recent “Prairie Home Companion.”