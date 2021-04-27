Dowell selected as recipient of first Luke 6:31 Scholarship

Daelyn Dowell, a graduating senior at North Iredell High School, has been selected as the recipient of this year’s Luke 6:31 Scholarship. In its first year, this new scholarship is awarded by Luke 6:31 Foundation, LLC, to an outstanding, graduating NIHS senior.

The foundation’s donors created this scholarship to assist students from northern Iredell County with the hope that others in the community will be encouraged to do the same. The donors were inspired by Jesus’s words in Luke 6:31: “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”

Scholarship eligibility criteria include attending Central, Harmony, or Union Grove elementary schools before North Iredell High. Recipients of the scholarship must attend a four-year college or university located in North Carolina to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Although not a requirement, preference is given to applicants with a demonstrated interest in science, engineering, math, or agriculture. The amount of this year’s scholarship is for Dowell’s first-year tuition up to $8,000.

She plans to attend UNC Charlotte in the fall and plans on studying engineering. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dirk Dowell and is captain of the cross country team. She was conference champion for pole-vaulting and won the Team Before Self Award this year. She has been active in the Beta Club, Youth Leadership and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She enjoys working with Union Grove Elementary as an assistant basketball and track coach. Powell is a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church in the Union Grove area.