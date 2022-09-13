Dove House celebrating 20 years of helping child victims of sexual abuse

For 20 years now, Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center has served Alexander and Iredell county children that have found themselves as victims of childhood sexual abuse.

“We know that the topic is hard, but we have people that run to the darkest corners of the world and fight these crimes that a lot of people can’t even stomach,” Beth McKeithan said. She is the executive director at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

But despite the serious work, Dove House wants to take a moment this weekend to say thank you to donors and the community for supporting it for 20 years now.

This Saturday from noon until 3 p.m., the Dove House invites the community to enjoy music, food trucks, dance groups, tours and more as it thanks its supporters and looks to educate those who might not fully understand the organization’s work.

Since opening in September 2002, Dove House said its existence has enhanced coordination among the community agencies and professionals that are involved in responding to reports of child sexual abuse.

According to Dove House’s statistics, it has helped 12,063 total primary and secondary victims served since opening, with just over 4,000 of them being the primary victims.

Dove House’s mission

When the door to Dove House opens, a wall of stuffed animals greets you. There is a point to that as it hopes to make children and their families comfortable and safe. However, with the trauma inflicted on children through sexual abuse, there are rooms for treatment, therapy and other services that hope to begin the healing process for those involved.

“We exist, our primary purpose, is to serve the child victims of sexual abuse, and their non-offending caregivers,” McKeithan said. “The idea of having a very warm, child-friendly environment where the family can come and the child feels not only physically safe from whoever has done this to them, but they also feel psychologically safe.

“It’s traumatic for the child, what they’ve endured, but it’s traumatic for the family as well.”

A victim is interviewed, as well as their family, to begin a process that tackles both legal and treatment aspects of the case. That is the beginning of Dove House’s service as a hub of resources for victims and their families.

Part of becoming that hub after a case has been referred to them through law enforcement or from the North Carolina Department of Social Services is coordinating with those groups to make sure each case gets the attention it deserves. Those groups, along with the district attorney, meet twice a month in an effort to make sure all of those cases are covered, McKeithan said.

“It’s all about teamwork.”

That work can be difficult, McKeithan said, but having the right people with the drive to seek justice and provide healing for victims is what has made Dove House an important part of the community for two decades now.

Another newer aspect of Dove House’s work in educating the public has been with programs for first and fifth-graders in local schools. McKeithan said teaching age-appropriate body safety information to children, as well as adults, can help stop some problems before they even happen.

“We realize a big piece of serving the community is through prevention and education. If we can prevent one of our cases, that’s our goal: stopping child abuse” McKeithan said.

And while they can’t prevent all cases, the hope is children can feel safe coming forward if they are abused.

Along with that, part of the prevention is educating children, including teens, as well as adults on what to watch out for, especially online. Whether physical abuse, blackmailing, or other forms of exploitation, there are ways to keep children safe and help them make wiser decisions to protect themselves.

“The internet has rocked our world in this field,” McKeithan said. “I tell parents these days it’s not if your child is going to be exposed, they’re going to be exposed at some point, and so how do we properly educate and do enough to keep our children safe without doing too much.”

She said providing education on how to avoid certain situations and preventing the possibility are important to stop a child from being exploited or abused.

McKeithan said preventing abuse from happening is of course their number one goal, even if it will always exist.

“We’d love to work ourselves out of a job, but we know that’s not the case,” McKeithan said. She said anytime a case is successfully prosecuted, that’s a reason to celebrate. Whether the justice system or helping the children deal with the trauma they’ve faced, there are victories for the Dove House.

“The desire to make these children’s lives better, when they come into our doors, I want to tell them, “Baby, this is when things are going to change for you. This is not going to happen to you anymore. We know we can’t always guarantee that, but we want to do whatever we can to make their lives better from here on.”

How you can help

McKeithan said Dove House looks to expand and upgrade its facilities and possibly add services, as well as continue to train its staff in best practices to make sure to provide victims the best services it can.

That’s also why the organization is asking those who can to donate $20 as a nod to Dove House’s 20 years of service. Donations can be made at www.dovehousecac.org.