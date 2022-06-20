'Double blessing' benefits My Sister's House, Westminster Church of God's Boys Ministry

As family friends Tom Snyder and Angela Wokatsch Matthews were looking to make a donation to My Sister’s House, they also managed to help raise money for Westminster Church of God’s Boys Ministry.

“A double blessing!” is how Wendy Martin, Westminster Church of God’s community outreach coordinator, referred to it as it announced Snyder’s bid of $125 won an auction for an orange children-sized picnic table. The Boys Ministry at the church made the table for a fundraiser and it was suggested that if someone didn’t want the table personally, it could be donated to a local organization.

That’s how Matthews and Snyder managed to do good on two different fronts.

“We wanted to make a positive impact. The table was up for auction, and we thought it would be a very nice thing for My Sister’s House, serve a purpose and provide a benefit for those seeking refuge there,” Matthews said.

Along with the table, children’s chairs, chalk, bubbles and a volleyball were included in their donation to My Sister’s House. They also separately donated two bed sets to families in need.

“We just wanted to do something good for kids in a bad situation and wanting to make it a little bit better,” Snyder said.

Emily Cowan, a victim advocate with My Sister’s House, said donations like this are important as they address multiple needs.

“We rely heavily on donations from the community to assist in meeting the needs of our residents at My Sister’s House,” she said. “Toy donations along with the small table will be a great addition to our playroom and outside play area that will be used frequently over the summer months while kids are home from school.”

My Sister’s House is a program through Fifth Street Ministries that provides “a safe place for women and children fleeing domestic, sexual violence and/or human trafficking. Counselors and advocates work directly with individuals, providing hospital and court advocacy, peer support, and case management services,” according to its website.

