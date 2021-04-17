Doosan teams with Pharos Parenting to support child abuse prevention

“We are excited to be part of the Love United Iredell campaign again this year! This is a great opportunity to connect with more community members and businesses, and to bring awareness to our cause of child abuse prevention,” said Fowler.

When the call went out for companies to adopt the various nonprofits participating in the campaign by raising funds for and sharing the missions of the groups, Doosan of Statesville answered that call and adopted Pharos Parenting. The local company, Fowler shared, held an internal fundraiser to help them. Thus, with the company’s support plus donations from the community, this will help them reach their project goal of $1,200.

Fowler expressed their thankfulness to the company as she said, “We are so appreciative of the support of Doosan.”

“We are one of eleven amazing projects in the Love United Iredell campaign. As part of the campaign, the public is able to donate to the project (or projects) of their choice,” Fowler shared.

The community can find out more about the projects in this campaign and donate by texting 2021LUI to 71777 or visit www.uwiredell.org.

For more information about Pharos Parenting, visit www.PharosParenting.org.