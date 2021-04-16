Doosan partnership will match donations to Love United Iredell

We are excited to announce, due to a partnership with Doosan Bobcat, that donations will be matched this weekend for the Love United Iredell – 14 Days of Impact campaign!

Love United Iredell – 14 Days of Local Impact is supporting 11 nonprofits through April 25 to complete a small project within Iredell County which, if funded fully will impact 4,377 lives!

Through this effort many partnerships have been formed to strengthen the bonds between agencies and the community. One such relationship has the potential to impact many projects with your support!

Doosan Bobcat organized an employee auction of equipment which they were no longer using so that their employees could purchase the equipment, with all donations going towards Love United Iredell! The auction ended up going well passed their initial goal and so Doosan has decided to share those dollars in hopes that all 11 nonprofits in Love United Iredell reach or surpass their goals!

The specifics to know: the first $4,000 donated after 3 p.m. on April 16 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $500 per person. This opportunity will be on a first donate-first matched basis. Matched dollars will not apply above the goal of the organization. You can donate now by visiting: https://bit.ly/2021LUI or by texting the number 71777 with the message of: 2021LUI.