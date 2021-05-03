Doosan Bobcat to invest $70 million to add jobs, expand manufacturing operations in Statesville

Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, announced today plans for a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. The company plans to construct an additional 580,000 square feet for its manufacturing operations, which will create 250 new, full-time jobs over the next five years in Iredell County. The construction is expected to begin July 2021, with full project completion expected May 2022.

The announcement comes on the heels of an earlier $11 million facility upgrade at Statesville, which was completed in January. This new investment will enable the company to meet a growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products, including its Doosan Portable Power equipment and the growing line of Bobcat grounds maintenance and landscaping industry products.

“This level of investment demonstrates our commitment to North Carolina, which has been an important manufacturing location for us since 2008,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are dedicated to the continued expansion of our compact equipment line to help empower our customers to accomplish more, and our Statesville location has been important part of this success.”