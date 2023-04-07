Despite the rain, employees from Doosan Bobcat and student athletes and coaches from North Iredell High School partnered to clean up litter and debris along the Glenway Drive frontage road and James Farm Road Friday.

The clean-up included about 15 Doosan Bobcat employees and about 30 football players and coaches from North Iredell High School.

Police were present to help keep the group safe during their volunteer efforts along this roadway.

Doosan Bobcat has a long history of committing time and resources in the communities where its customers, dealers and employees live and work. The team is extending its community support through its collaboration with North Iredell High School to make an even bigger impact together.

“We’re proud to invest in our communities, and we are appreciative of North Iredell High School’s partnership in the clean-up project near Glenway Drive to beautify our community,” said Kevin Smith, Doosan Bobcat Statesville site operations manager.