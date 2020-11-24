Doosan Bobcat North America raises more than $200K for local charities as part of its Fall Charitable Giving Campaign

Employees at Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in compact equipment, raised more than $200,000 and donated resources to help local communities as part of its October Fall Charitable Giving Campaign. In Statesville, team members donated more than 500 books and craft supplies to United Way of Iredell County.

“We have a long history of community involvement including providing charitable contributions and employee volunteer opportunities every year,” said Stacey Breuer, director of corporate communication and public affairs. “Our Fall Charitable Giving Campaign is just one way we can give back to the communities in which we work and live. We’re proud to have donated to organizations that support various initiatives within our communities.”

Employees at other Doosan Bobcat locations gave their time and talents in other ways, including manufacturing more than 3,000 face shields to be donated to local health care facilities, volunteering more than 250 hours of work at local businesses, and donating nearly 5,000 items including non-perishable food, books, winter gear and craft supplies. The Fall Charitable Giving Campaign is part of Doosan Bobcat’s commitment to building strong relationships, engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact in local communities.