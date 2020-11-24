Doosan Bobcat North America raises more than $200K for local charities as part of its Fall Charitable Giving Campaign

Employees at Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in compact equipment, raised more than $200,000 and donated resources to help local communities as part of its October Fall Charitable Giving Campaign. In Statesville, team members donated more than 500 books and craft supplies to United Way of Iredell County.
“We have a long history of community involvement including providing charitable contributions and employee volunteer opportunities every year,” said Stacey Breuer, director of corporate communication and public affairs. “Our Fall Charitable Giving Campaign is just one way we can give back to the communities in which we work and live. We’re proud to have donated to organizations that support various initiatives within our communities.”
Employees at other Doosan Bobcat locations gave their time and talents in other ways, including manufacturing more than 3,000 face shields to be donated to local health care facilities, volunteering more than 250 hours of work at local businesses, and donating nearly 5,000 items including non-perishable food, books, winter gear and craft supplies. The Fall Charitable Giving Campaign is part of Doosan Bobcat’s commitment to building strong relationships, engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact in local communities.
Additionally in 2020, Doosan partnered with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving injured veterans and their families, and Bombas, an e-commerce sock and apparel company with a mission to help those in need.
Doosan Bobcat donated 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to U.S. homeless shelters and veterans’ programs in communities where Doosan Bobcat operates. The company also raised money at the industry trade show by selling a limited edition, scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader with the WWP logo. More than $81,000 was raised to support injured veterans and their families.
Doosan Bobcat also identified a U.S. veteran to receive a new Bobcat® R-Series T76 compact track loader and 80-inch bucket attachment, together valued at nearly $90,000. Andrew Long of Elon will use the loader to help refurbish his 23-acre farm and make it a sanctuary for fellow veterans.
