Doosan Bobcat cuts ribbon on 600,000-square-foot expansion

There was a time when Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president, remembers looking out behind the company’s facility in Statesville and seeing nothing but trees.

Now, there is a 600,000- square-foot expansion to that facility, which makes it the biggest Doosan Bobcat plant in the world.

“For me, it’s way more startling than Lance,” Ballweber said, referring to Lance Mathern, the company’s vice president. Ballweber explained that his visits from the company’s headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, every few months meant major progress on the expansion each time he visited.

He said while he worked here from 2013 to 2016 it was easy to see that this is where a potential expansion would be located at this facility, it being a reality now was quite the difference.

“Absolutely stark,” Ballweber said.

It’s no longer a vision or a well-laid plan for the company, but a reality.

“When Mike and I both came down here in late 2013, early 2014, to be part of the business that was already here, I think we both saw that there is a ton of potential in this area,” Mathern said. “From the workforce, from having a facility that’s outside our core base in the upper-Midwest, I think we recognized that from day one. To make that a reality, 8½ years later, to make this facility from one our smallest facilities to our largest in the world is an achievement.”

Ballweber said the growth comes as Doosan Bobcat continues to expand its product lines of portable power generators, mini-track loaders, tractors and other equipment. He said the majority of the company’s growth has come in the East and Southeast, which makes the Statesville location ideal.

According to a news release, the expansion itself is a $70 million investment by the company as it adds space for manufacturing, warehousing, research and development; an automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open-air product testing and quality control; parking; a shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods storage.

For Statesville, it means potentially 250 more jobs added to increase the company’s workforce here to close to 600 over the next five years.

Those jobs, and the increased tax revenue, are something the city and county are excited to see coming to the area as well.

When Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was introduced by Mathern, he poked fun at himself for, despite practice, having incorrectly pronounced Kutteh’s name 14 months ago at the groundbreaking event. He pronounced it correctly this time but got another note from the mayor as well.

“Lance, you can botch my name all you want to if you keep building facilities like this,” Kutteh said.

Along with Kutteh, Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Mallory shared a few words before cutting the ribbon Wednesday as they celebrated the day along with the company and representatives for U.S. Reps. Ted Budd and Patrick McHenry

“It’s a great day for Statesville,” William Morgan of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina said.

The former city councilman said whether in his previous role or with the partnership, there is plenty to be positive about right now.

“North Carolina is on fire,” he said. “CNBC and Forbes just rated North Carolina as the best state in the nation to do business. So far, year to date, eclipsed over $23 billion in North Carolina and over 23,000 jobs.”

“North Carolina is open for business, and so is Statesville.”