Doosan Bobcat wants to keep it simple, which is why it announced several of its brands will consolidate under one name.

The company announced in a news release that as part of its global branding strategy to create business and growth opportunities for the Doosan Bobcat product portfolio, Doosan Portable Power (DPP), Doosan Industrial Air (DIA), and Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) will rebrand under the Bobcat trade dress in North America and applicable markets worldwide.

“Our recent expansion enables us to help Bobcat continue to grow as a global brand, while our community sees the continued investment the company is making for its employees and those who live in the area,” Lance Mathern said. He is the vice president of Doosan Bobcat Industrial Products. “We are joining an iconic brand that has changed the world, and we are excited to build the products to further grow the business and a strong future in Statesville.”

The company has expanded in recent years and offered more machines, stating it launched more machines over the last five years than previously in its entire history. Those expanded equipment lines include grounds maintenance solutions, which includes compact tractors, small articulated loaders and zero-turn mowers — some of which are currently manufactured in Statesville.

“Moving these brands into the Bobcat portfolio shows consumers our global growth trajectory and the breadth of products our organization offers,” Laura Ness Owens said. She is the Doosan Bobcat vice president of global brand and North American marketing. “We are pleased that we can manufacture these products in a state-of-the-art facility like Statesville, where our employees are committed to helping customers get the toughest jobs done.”

The DPP and DIA are both Statesville, North Carolina-based companies. DIV is based in Buford, Ga.

In October 2022, the Doosan Bobcat Statesville facility completed its $70 million, 600,000-square-foot expansion that added more than 1 million square feet in the building on its 15-acre campus at 1293 Glenway Drive. The investment has created significant employment and economic opportunities in Iredell County and is anticipated to continue having a positive impact as the company increases its global manufacturing footprint.

With this refreshed identity, the DPP, DIA, and DIV product suites will undergo design and aesthetic changes in alignment with the current Bobcat branding.

DPP, DIA, and DIV will continue to be based in their respective locations as part of this rebranding initiative. Bobcat and these rebranded product lines will proudly remain part of the broader Doosan Group portfolio.

In addition to its operations in Statesville, Bobcat has an extensive presence throughout the U.S. The company employs more than 5,000 people at 13 facilities in seven states. Among its other facilities, Bobcat has offices, engineering, research and development centers in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona; a training facility in Colorado; and manufacturing facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

The company said recently with the expansion, it hopes to employ 600 people locally.