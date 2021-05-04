Door, window manufacturer to invest $7.9M in production facility in Iredell

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support JELD-WEN’s decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions will include management, operations support and production staff. The average annual salary for all new positions is $51,648 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $12.1 million per year. Iredell County’s overall average annual salary is $51,136.

JELD-WEN’s expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the 12-year life of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $492 million. Using a formula that takes into account the tax revenues generated by the 235 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,206,500 spread over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. By law, JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.