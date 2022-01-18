Don't go buy milk and bread, but another winter storm is on the way

Snow, ice and a lot of cold came through Iredell County and the South this weekend, but the damage caused was extremely limited in Iredell County.

Fire Services & Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said there were no reports of damage and very limited power outages, which were quickly restored.

The storms brought snow, but not as much as was feared possible when it first showed up on meteorologists’ radar. The 2-4 inches of snow did make for treacherous road conditions, however.

Those conditions convinced Iredell-Statesville School officials to close school Wednesday for students with an optional workday for teachers.

While many on social media have fun with the differences between worst-case weather predictions and what transpires, that’s just part of the job for local weathermen like Keith Monday at WSOC.