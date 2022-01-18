Don't go buy milk and bread, but another winter storm is on the way

Snow, ice and a lot of cold came through Iredell County and the South this weekend, but the damage caused was extremely limited in Iredell County.
Fire Services & Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said there were no reports of damage and very limited power outages, which were quickly restored.
The storms brought snow, but not as much as was feared possible when it first showed up on meteorologists’ radar. The 2-4 inches of snow did make for treacherous road conditions, however.
Those conditions convinced Iredell-Statesville School officials to close school Wednesday for students with an optional workday for teachers.
While many on social media have fun with the differences between worst-case weather predictions and what transpires, that’s just part of the job for local weathermen like Keith Monday at WSOC.
“As with most of our storms in the Carolinas, there are always several factors that have to come together to get us snow. Warmer air pushing in from the south on Sunday led to a changeover to sleet,” Monday said. “Trying to time that changeover out and where it will happen is very challenging. For the next storm, that appears to be a bit less of an issue. Exactly where the storm forms is this week’s challenge.”
Currently, rain and maybe some snow is in the forecast for the coming days.
“Right now our forecast looks like rain is coming our way for Thursday with the next cold front. An area of low pressure will develop to our south and bring another chance for wintry weather,” Monday said. “The amount of snow is still up in the air and will depend on how strong the next storm is and how close it is to our area. But it does look like just snow for Iredell County.”
With the possibility of more winter weather, Greene reminded everyone to stay calm and stay inside if more snow falls this weekend.
“As always, don’t panic buy (bread and milk), etc., and just don’t go out in the snow and ice unless absolutely necessary,” Greene said. “Check on your neighbors and don’t leave pets outdoors.”
