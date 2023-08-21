If you were going to have a heart attack, a stroke, or suddenly become unconscious in downtown Statesville last Thursday evening, your best chance of being alive come Friday would have been because you were dining at Randy’s Barbecue, 213 Salisbury Road. The occasion was a birthday celebration/dinner honoring Donnie Perry. Donnie and the dozen folks gathered at Randy’s to honor him, have between them at least 200 years of collective medical training and hands-on emergency experience.

Therefore, other than already being in a hospital emergency room, Randy’s would have been the best place to have had a medical emergency. Donnie and his friends would have known what to do, and would have done it, until the ambulance arrived.

Several of the attendees, such as myself were there, too, spouses or friends of Donnie and the EMT/paramedics and rescue squad people. Had you had an emergency, we, the non-emergency medicine people, would have done our best to stay out of the way while Donnie and his friends got your heart beating again and your lungs expanding and contracting.

Donnie and his EMT-paramedic associates were some of the people that showed up at your door between sunset and dawn after you placed a frantic call to 911 and turned on the front porch light and went to comfort, to the best of your untrained ability, the person having the emergency until the people like Donnie arrived — the people who had trained to know what to do: experts in the field of emergency medicine. Calm people, no wasted motions, doing what had to be done to save a life, regardless of the economic status, religious beliefs, political persuasion or race of the person in distress.

Donnie is a very quiet, shy person who blushes easily, so I shall not divulge his age here. We did not wear silly conical hats in the restaurant — nor did we insist that Donnie wear one. Also, we did not sing “Happy Birthday to You,” but Donnie did receive gifts and all of us slapped him on the back, hugged him or shook hands with him and wished him all the best.

Donnie and I go back a ways. I first met Donnie about 50 years ago when my wife Judy and I returned to Iredell County following my service in the Navy. At that time, Donnie was working as a dispatcher for the Iredell County Schools Maintenance Department. This was late in 1975.

Thanks to Dr. Tom Poston, I got a job as the OSHA safety officer with the maintenance department, which would turn out to be the door to getting into a teaching position in the county schools; I got to visit all the county schools and to meet their principals.

Donnie, when he was not dispatching electricians, plumbers and carpenters to schools from Mount Mourne to Central Elementary, always had his nose in a book, studying to become an emergency medical technician (EMT). He would eventually serve Iredell County in that capacity for years. In his “spare” time Donnie was a volunteer member and then chief, of the Iredell County Rescue Squad.

My wife Judy, when we got back home in Iredell County, decided that she wanted to work in emergency medicine and started taking classes and studying to be an EMT. As luck would have it, she eventually was paired with Donnie on “B” shift of the Iredell County’s Emergency Medical Service. Judy and Donnie worked well together and besides being partners on emergency calls, became friends. Other members of the service sometimes referred to Judy and Donnie as “Mamaw” and “Papaw.”

Although not a parent himself, Donnie took many young people “under his wing” and showed them what it was like to be a member of our county’s rescue squad and encouraged them to pursue a career in emergency medicine.

So, here’s to the people like Donnie, first responders and all those people who run toward an emergency, rather than away from it, carrying medicines and lifesaving tools and, above all, carrying within themselves knowledge and compassion for those in medical distress. God bless all of them.

And a Happy Birthday to you, Donnie Perry!