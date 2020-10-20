Donations help fund dog park

The public will soon have a dog park named in honor of fallen Mooresville Police K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon.
Opening in May 2021 at Cornelius Road Park, the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will carry Sheldon’s legacy forward by creating a public place where his passion for dogs can be shared with the community, said Assistant Town Manager Beau Falgout during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
The dog park, to be located under a tree canopy near the park’s existing playground at 247 Cornelius Road, “will not only provide a place for man and woman’s best friends to play but also a place for our canines to train and interact with the community,” Falgout said.
The dog park will have fenced areas with pavilions and water stations, public wi-fi, public seating, an agility course where police officers can train with their canine partners and appropriate signage and artwork to remember Sheldon who was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019, Falgout said.
On Monday, the Board of Commissioners unanimously accepted $117,500 in corporate donations for the dog park. An additional $47,500 in corporate donations have already been pledged for the park’s construction and will be brought before the board as the funds come in, town officials said.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to award the construction contract during its next board meeting Nov. 2 with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 16, Falgout said.
A gesture to remember Sheldon in such a way “goes farther than you realize,” said Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani. “I can tell you that, it’s important that words like ‘we will never forget’ don’t just end up being words on a page,” Campurciani said.
While nothing makes it easier when an officer is lost in the line of duty, doing something like this “really, really goes a long way,” Campurciani said.
Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department Pam Reidy said she was also grateful to honor Sheldon with such a beautiful dog park. “I appreciate it and I’m sure the citizens and dogs of Mooresville will, as well,” Reidy said.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners honored the town’s Public Services Division for receiving full accreditation by the American Public Works Association. The department is only the 170th agency across North America to achieve this accreditation status and only the third in North Carolina, said Keith Pugh, APWA regional director, in a taped video presented to the board. The town was awarded the honor in February but the COVID-19 epidemic delayed the official presentation, Pugh said.
The board also recognized Oct. 23-31, 2020 as Red Ribbon Week as a way to demonstrate the town’s commitment to a drug-free lifestyle.
