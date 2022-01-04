Donation to scholarship made in honor of three local attorneys

The lawyers and judges of Judicial District 22A, which includes Iredell and Alexander counties, donated $3,000 to The George Fuller Memorial Scholarship in memory of three colleagues, Doug Eisele, John Lewis and Ben Thomas, at their annual meeting in December. The three honorees were well-respected lawyers who died in late 2020 and throughout 2021.

Eisele was a longtime resident of Iredell County. He moved to Statesville in 1941 and graduated from Statesville High School. He practiced law for 55 years and was well known for his civil and appellate practice throughout the state. He truly loved the practice of law.

Lewis was born in Statesville. He practiced law in his home town for 58 years before retiring in 2016. He was dedicated to his profession. Lewis was an avid lover of his University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He loved the Statesville community, where he was actively involved throughout his life.

Thomas moved to Mooresville in 1989. He practiced law for more than 30 years in Iredell County and was known for his successful Mooresville real estate practice. He was active in the Mooresville community.

The George Fuller Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to one student in Alexander or Iredell County and another in Davie or Davidson County in memory of Judge George Fuller, who served four terms as a judge in the 22nd Judicial District.