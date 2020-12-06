Don Winslow, of the Navy, and friends helped win the war

The further adventures of the indefatigable Lt. Dawson are told in books relating his exploits at Dunkirk, while on convoy patrol, with the Air Corps and on the Russian front. According to the dust jacket, author Bowen, from Boston, was the “youngest member of the Royal Flying Corps and the R.A.F. in the First World War.”

Perhaps the most successful of these novels was the “Don Winslow of the Navy” series, the creation of Frank V. Martinek (1891–1971), a World War I veteran, Chicagoan, former FBI agent and a real-life officer in the Naval Reserve. The Winslow books were also published by Grosset & Dunlap, who were also the publishers of the classic Hardy Boys mystery series.

All these books typically had colorful dust jackets, were about 220 pages in length and featured a solitary illustration facing the title page.

“Don Winslow, Face to Face with The Scorpion” is the only one of the Winslow series that I have. I have owned it for some years and cannot recall where I originally bought it or what I paid for it, but being a Navy veteran, I could not pass it up. Surely, it could not have cost more than a dollar or two. For its age, the book is in excellent condition — no torn or dog-eared pages.