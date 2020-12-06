Don Winslow, of the Navy, and friends helped win the war

I got an undergraduate degree in history at UNC Charlotte, and in preparation to being a teacher, I was required to take a number of education and psychology classes. I never took a class in juvenile literature, referred to by English majors as “kiddie lit” or “juvey lit,” but perhaps I should have. I find the boys’ books that came out just before and during World War II interesting. One comes across these books written for the young men of eight decades ago at used book stores, yard sales and antique stores.
Many of the books involved airplanes, such as Philadelphia’s David McKay Company’s, “Hurricane Yank” (1942), by Rutherford G. Montgomery (1894-1985), about an American volunteer flying a 300 mph Hawker Hurricane fighter plane in the Royal Air Force. Montgomery wrote a series of air combat-related books for young men under the banner, “Modern Air Books for Boys.” The series ended with the conclusion of the real war.
A similar series was penned by “Al Avery,” (a pseudonym of Rutherford G. Montgomery) and published by Grosset & Dunlap, the titles all beginning with “A Yankee Flier…” I have a copy of “A Yankee Flier over Berlin,” published in 1944. Other titles include “A Yankee Flier with the R.A.F.” and “A Yankee Flier in North Africa.”
Another Grosset & Dunlap offering was the eight-volume Red Randall series by R. Sidney Bowen (1900-1977). “Red Randall on Active Duty” and “Red Randall over Tokyo” are two of the titles in this series. Bowen also authored the 15-book Dave Dawson series, published by The Saalfield Publishing Company of Akron, Ohio. I have a copy of “Dave Dawson with the Flying Tigers” (1943), wherein our hero joins the famed American Volunteer Group (AVG), flying Curtis P-40 Warhawks against Japanese Zeroes and Vals.
The further adventures of the indefatigable Lt. Dawson are told in books relating his exploits at Dunkirk, while on convoy patrol, with the Air Corps and on the Russian front. According to the dust jacket, author Bowen, from Boston, was the “youngest member of the Royal Flying Corps and the R.A.F. in the First World War.”
Perhaps the most successful of these novels was the “Don Winslow of the Navy” series, the creation of Frank V. Martinek (1891–1971), a World War I veteran, Chicagoan, former FBI agent and a real-life officer in the Naval Reserve. The Winslow books were also published by Grosset & Dunlap, who were also the publishers of the classic Hardy Boys mystery series.
All these books typically had colorful dust jackets, were about 220 pages in length and featured a solitary illustration facing the title page.
“Don Winslow, Face to Face with The Scorpion” is the only one of the Winslow series that I have. I have owned it for some years and cannot recall where I originally bought it or what I paid for it, but being a Navy veteran, I could not pass it up. Surely, it could not have cost more than a dollar or two. For its age, the book is in excellent condition — no torn or dog-eared pages.
As you might have guessed, the protagonist of the book and the series, Don Winslow, is a lieutenant commander in the Navy. He is described as possessing chilled-steel courage and endurance, is skilled in every sort of weapon, on land or sea or in the air. With a mind sharpened by Navy discipline and having a lean, hard-muscled torso, Lt. Cmdr. Winslow is a formidable enemy to the Scorpion.
Don Winslow was backed by two companions. His boss is a crippled, gray-haired senior Naval officer named Michael Splendor. Also on hand is Don’s inseparable younger friend, “Red” Pennington, a stocky, barrel-chested, rusty-haired lieutenant. The trusty side-kick was a staple of these books and Western movies of the time.
In the volume I have, Don’s assignment is to the San Francisco office of Naval Intelligence, where our intrepid trio are on the trail of the evil Scorpion, “the world’s most ruthless spy,” and head of an evil organization of spies, saboteurs and provocateurs known as “Scorpia.”
The Don Winslow character was not confined to just the printed word. Don Winslow began, as did many other heroes of this type, as a newspaper comic strip which debuted in 1934 and continued until 1955. The character was also the star of a radio program (1937-1939 and 1942-1943) and a series of Fawcett dime comic books — approved by the U.S. Navy — all part of a campaign to get America’s young men to consider a hitch or a career in the naval service.
Winslow also starred in a 12-chapter Universal Pictures serial starring Don Terry, which was first shown in movie theaters in October 1941, just before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The movie serial was popular enough for Universal to release a 13-chapter sequel in 1942, “Don Winslow of the Coast Guard,” again starring Don Terry in the title role. This time Winslow was fighting against an underwater aircraft carrier intent on disrupting supply lines of vital material to our fighting men in the Pacific.
Many vintage books and films of this genre can be purchased from eBay. Copies of the Don Winslow movie “cliffhanger” serial can be bought for under $10. The price of the comic books varies widely, depending on condition. There are also vinyl, long-play records available of the radio program.
This is, I think, an interesting part of America’s World War II literary and entertainment history.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
