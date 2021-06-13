Don’t judge a book by its cover: professionalism edition

To be an effective communicator, prepare before any meeting or pre-planned conversation. If you come in unprepared or with bits and pieces of the topic at hand, your colleagues will leave the meeting with more questions than clarity… and you’re unlikely to get the results you wanted.

3: Reliability

Dependability is vital to being in a professional environment. Your peers will always notice your actions, including the way you show up.

In order to show that you are reliable, you must honor your commitments, be trustworthy and always do the work you have agreed to do. Reliability is a great characteristic to master in general, and is always a focal point when employers consider promotions.

As I mentioned, an individual’s appearance used to be one of the leading factors in how employers judged that person’s professional abilities. Nowadays, employers recognize more diverse styles of professional presentation, and are more open to letting employees express their personal style in the workplace.

I believe we will continue to see this trend grow and develop as companies compete for talent and see greater value in soft skills.