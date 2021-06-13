Don’t judge a book by its cover: professionalism edition

When you think of the definition of “professionalism,” often the primary focus is on one’s outward appearance: the types of clothing to wear (or avoid), what are considered to be appropriate hairstyles, visibility of tattoos and more. The workforce is forever evolving and adjusting to new times, which means the definition of “professional appearance” will continually shift.
In today’s rapidly changing workplace, many companies have also evolved how they think of professionalism.
It’s not just about outward appearance anymore, especially as companies struggle to hire new talent. One of my large takeaways is that people can be top employees while also having their personal style of professional appearance. For today’s employers, focus on one’s outward appearance and style comes secondary to what companies are desperate for today: soft skills and abilities.
True professionalism is about how you conduct yourself and the standards to which you hold yourself and your work.
Professionalism shines through in your work and communications, not the type of blouse or pants you chose to wear.
This is not to say that professional attire is not necessary; however, I have gathered in my career that appearance doesn’t always tell you everything about someone’s professional abilities.
In this article, I would like to share my take on the top-quality internal traits of professionalism.
1: Punctuality
Being able to organize your schedule and responsibilities to get things done in a timely manner is a huge point of focus for professionals. Your timeliness has a trickle-down effect for others. If you push things off to the final moment of a deadline or continue to request extensions, it affects your team’s ability to complete their own tasks.
Punctuality can cover any area of your work: arriving on time to an appointment, responding to communications in a reasonable timeframe, meeting deadlines, etc. In an age where people are seemingly always on the go, making people and your commitments a priority will always be noticed and appreciated.
2: Effective communication
The ability to communicate with one another is one of our core skills as humans, yet the hardest to master at times. Communication is so important in any environment, but the ability to effectively communicate within a team is a skill set all on its own. “Effectiveness” means producing a desired or successful result.
So, the key factor to keep in mind for professional communication is: what result do you want to achieve? Plan and prepare your communications to reach that result.
To be an effective communicator, prepare before any meeting or pre-planned conversation. If you come in unprepared or with bits and pieces of the topic at hand, your colleagues will leave the meeting with more questions than clarity… and you’re unlikely to get the results you wanted.
3: Reliability
Dependability is vital to being in a professional environment. Your peers will always notice your actions, including the way you show up.
In order to show that you are reliable, you must honor your commitments, be trustworthy and always do the work you have agreed to do. Reliability is a great characteristic to master in general, and is always a focal point when employers consider promotions.
As I mentioned, an individual’s appearance used to be one of the leading factors in how employers judged that person’s professional abilities. Nowadays, employers recognize more diverse styles of professional presentation, and are more open to letting employees express their personal style in the workplace.
I believe we will continue to see this trend grow and develop as companies compete for talent and see greater value in soft skills.
If you are an employee or job seeker, continue to build the professional traits listed above. If you are an employer, ask yourself — are you judging a book by its cover, or are you thinking about the internal skills that truly demonstrate an employee’s professionalism?
In my opinion, appearance is just an additional point secondary to what should be the main focus: an employee’s core skills and professional behavior. With the times changing and the workforce continuing to evolve, it will be exciting to see the new generation of professionals breaking through with their own styles and the new waves of specialized skills they bring to the workforce.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.