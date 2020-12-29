Domestic violence investigation leads to arrest of Mooresville man

An investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on outstanding warrants from California.

Brian Kenneth Kinder, 39, of Waterford Drive, was arrested on felony charges of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and fugitive from justice as well as misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property and false imprisonment and two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and communicating threats. A magistrate ordered Kinder held without bond.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the area of Brawley School and Isle of Pines roads Saturday concerning a domestic incident.

He said the deputies met with the victim, who was visiting from California for Christmas. The victim identified the suspect as Kinder.

Campbell said deputies obtained five arrest warrants for Kinder, and a check revealed he had outstanding warrants from California on a weapons-related offense and a conditional release violation.

On Sunday, deputies received information that Kinder was at a residence on Waterford Drive and they attempted to serve the warrants.

Campbell said Kinder, who was inside the residence, refused to obey commands and to open the door. Campbell said he also threatened to harm any deputies who came to arrest him. Deputies were able to get inside the home and take Kinder into custody, he said.